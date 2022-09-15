VEGAN SEASON… Salinas’ Urban Arts Collaborative is hosting another vegan pop-up, a family-friendly afternoon event featuring musical performances, local art and, yes, vegan food vendors. Join in from 2-7pm on Saturday, Sept. 17 to learn about herbal wellness, taste some plant-based treats and connect with the community. 21 Soledad St. Suite C., Salinas. 243-9853, urbanartsco.org.
LOCALS’ FAVORITES… At Hofsas House, Friday is the perfect day to unwind with a glass of wine. Join them Friday, Sept. 16 for a fun evening of nibbles and wines from De Tierra Vineyards – all in support of Peace of Mind Dog Rescue. Tickets are $15 and include small bites and your first glass of wine, with additional glasses for $5. Reservations must be made in advance by calling 624-2745 or emailing carrie.theis@hofsashouse.com. San Carlos Street between 3rd and 4th, Carmel. 624-2745, hofsashouse.com.
MUCH LIVE MUSIC… Thursdays and Sundays at Dust Bowl Brewing Co. are for live music. Every Thursday and Sunday from 5-8pm the space hosts local artists who perform in the spacious beer garden. Sip and sample their wide variety of craft beverages on tap while enjoying excellent entertainment at a picnic tables or by the fire pit. 290 Figueroa St., Monterey. 641-7002, dustbowlbrewing.com/db_locations/tap-depot.
WE GOT WINE… Bear + Flag’s next monthly wine appreciation event takes place Wednesday, Sept. 21 from 5:30-7:30pm. The evening will start with bubbles followed by a tasting of a series of six wines from, and inspired by, the Rhone Valley. Tickets are $35 and include the tasting and small bites by Chef Todd Fisher. Attendees will also get 20-percent off additional bottles of wine. 712 Carmel Valley Road, Carmel. 293-8608, bearandflagroadside.com.
END OF AN ERA… As of Sept. 6, Phil’s Fish Market at 7600 Sandholdt Road in Moss Landing is officially closed. It has been a while coming – landlord Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute is taking over the location to build a new 33,000-square-foot research facility. But Phil’s is not gone – the restaurant is “in the process of moving to a new location,” exact whereabouts to be announced soon. Keep an eye out on philsfishmarket.com.
