SANDWICH MAN COMETH… A good cheesesteak is hard to find, but Oli’s Cheesesteaks hopes to change that. They use grass-fed beef, locally grown vegetables, freshly baked bread and, of course, cheese – lots and lots of cheese. Mark your calendars for Saturday, Sept. 18 because they will be at a skateboarding event at the Marina Skatepark, at 304 Hillcrest Ave. The event starts at 10am. Mouthwatering details at instagram.com/olis_cheesesteaks.
BRAINS AND BEERS… For all those trivia lovers out there, XL Public House now hosts a weekly trivia night, every Thursday at 7pm. While you and your team try to outsmart everyone else, kick back a pint of the finer stuff from their curated collection of beers on tap. 127 Main St., Salinas. 800-7625.
BEERS AND BRAWNS… Football season has kicked off, and breakfast is still the most important meal of the day. Thankfully Peter B’s Brewpub has Sunday Football Breakfasts. Watch the game and try a $10 breakfast special. Plus, wash it all down with a craft beer. Breakfast runs from 9:30am-11am, then they switch to the lunch menu. 2 Portola Plaza, Monterey. 649-2699, portolahotel.com/peter-bs-brewpub.
CASINO AND VINO… Twisted Roots Vineyard is hosting a casino night with games, live music, appetizers and, of course, wine. Buy tickets to the Oct. 9 event at facebook.com/twistedrootsvineyard. And they hope to make this an annual event, so you can say you were at the first one. 12 Del Fino Place, Carmel Valley. 594-8282.
PIZZA POP… As we all know California has quality pizza that stands up to New York, and the Central Coast is no exception. With toppings such as brisket and Neapolitan classics, Central Coastan Pizza is a local pie maker that earns quality standing. Find them at the Pacific Grove, Salinas and Marina farmers markets, to name a few. More at instagram.com/centralcoastanpizzallc.
MOCHI DO ABOUT NOTHING… Autumn is nigh and the Great Pumpkin Spice Invasion has begun in earnest. Sweets by the Sea is now offering up pumpkin mochi cakes. Made using organic pumpkin and sprinkled with cinnamon sugar, they are perfect to serve at your annual leaf-pressing party. Find them at Coffee Bank Cafe in Carmel or Counterpoint Coffee in Seaside. instagram.com/sweetsbythesea_mochi.
