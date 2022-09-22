GET THAT BREAD… The news is out: beloved sourdough purveyor Ad Astra Bread Co. has signed a lease on a new, bigger location. The spot at 479 Alvarado St., Monterey was previously Bull and Bear Whiskey Bar; next it will provide a very central temple to baked goods. The opening is still a while off – estimates put it at 10 months. So for now, Ad Astra will continue to be co-located with Other Brother Beer Co. on Broadway in Seaside. adastrabread.com.
HOMETOWN FLAVORS… The 10th annual Flavors of Pacific Grove event takes place on Thursday, Sept. 29. Stroll around downtown Pacific Grove or hop on and off the shuttle from 5:30-8pm and taste the local food and beverage offerings from over 20 participating restaurants – including Mezzaluna, Wild Fish, Zum Sushi and many more. This is an excellent opportunity to try a little of all the best the town has to offer. Tickets are $70 and can be purchased online or by calling 373-3304. pacificgrove.org.
TASTY TACO TEST… Blue Zone Projects Monterey County and Sabor Latin Fusion want to give you the opportunity to taste how delicious it can be to eat food that is both healthy and sustainable – without sacrificing on flavor. Pre-register at bit.ly/bzpsabortasting to get free plant-based tacos on Friday, Sept. 23 from 4-5pm. The food truck serves on West San Joaquin Street (between South Main Street and Padre Drive) in Salinas 4-8pm Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, and at the Salinas farmers market on Saturdays. 210-6851, saborlatininfused.com.
FOOTBALL FUEL… With the arrival of football season, Peter B’s Brewpub is serving breakfast that can be enjoyed while watching Sunday morning games. From 9:30-11am on Sundays you can get cinnamon French toast, a smothered breakfast burrito or huevos rancheros for $12. They also have drink specials like $8 pints, mimosas and bloody Mary’s. 2 Portola Plaza, Monterey. 649-2699, portolahotel.com/peter-bs-brewpub.
SO MUCH TO LEARN… On Friday, Sept. 23, The Whisky Club in Monterey hosts a unique tasting experience from 6-8pm. Representatives from Lochlea Distilling Co, Ardnamurchan Distillery and Spirit of Yorkshire Distillery will walk guests through the tasting and teach you more about each of their distillation processes. Tickets are $50 and can be purchased at bit.ly/whiskytasting923. 425 Alvarado St., Monterey. (650) 272-1669, twc11.com.
