LEADER OF THE HARVEST… The nonprofit behind some of the best farmers markets in Monterey County is looking for a new person to run it. Former Everyone’s Harvest leader Reid Norris has bid farewell, Hester Parker is acting executive director as of Sept. 23, and the nonprofit is recruiting for the executive director job. Everyone’s Harvest runs farmers markets in Marina, Pacific Grove and Salinas. Find out more about the job (and the markets) at everyonesharvest.org.
AMERICA’S FLAVOR TOWN… The Pacific Grove Chamber of Commerce hosts its annual Flavors of Pacific Grove food and wine event on Thursday, Sept. 30. The self-guided tour features small bites from P.G. culinary establishments like Passionfish, Fandango, The Beach House Restaurant, Mai Thai Cuisine and many more. For more information and to buy tickets ($60), visit pacificgrove.org or call 373-3304.
MICROGREEN MAGIC… If you’re looking to add a little something different to your dishes, check out Lake Forest Family Farms. The Carmel Valley farmers grow mushrooms and microgreens and have several varieties of mushroom powder to add to smoothies, plus mushroom jerky for hiking snacks. Find where they are selling (or order directly) at LakeFamilyForestFarms.com.
GIVE CHEESE A CHANCE… There’s something so simple about a grilled cheese sandwich, but there’s no reason not to elevate it. On Friday, Sept. 24, Toasted Artisan Grilled Cheese holds a pop-up at Castle Rock Cafe. They’ll be filling their sandwiches full of cheesy goodness from 2-5pm. If you miss them there, find them at the Carmel Farmers Market on Sundays. More at instagram.com/toasted.artisan.grilled.cheese.
YES TO ITALIANO… A new Italian restaurant is coming to Salinas. It’s called Mangia (“eat” in Italian) and they plan to open up in October. They’ll be in the spot that Yangste Taste of Thai used to fill at 328 Main St. Look for updates on their exact opening date at instagram.com/mangiaeatonmain.
BEER BUMMER… The 19th annual Monterey Beer Festival, originally scheduled for Oct. 30, has been postponed due to the Covid-19 delta variant. Pour out some ounces for the loss, get vaccinated if you aren’t already, and then mark your calendar and get your craft beer tastebuds ready for next year: The new date is July 30, 2022.
