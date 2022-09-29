GOOD FOR THE SOUL… On Friday, Sept. 30 Other Brother Beer Co. in Seaside will play host to Chicken Foot – a Santa Cruz-based, Eastern European inspired soul food pop-up. From 4pm to close, chef Jessica Yarr will fill the brewery with Khachapuri, loaded potato pierogi and more. Plus, there’s beer. 877 Broadway Ave., Seaside. otherbrotherbeer.com.
BITES BY THE SEA… The 33rd annual Taste of Carmel event takes place on Thursday, Oct. 6 from 6-9pm. This is a one-stop shop with some of the best food and beverage offerings in Carmel, at the beautiful Carmel Mission Basilica (3080 Rio Road). Listen to live music while sampling wine and small bites from local businesses. Tickets can be purchased online at carmelchamber.org; general admission is $200. More information (and a full vendor list) is at tasteofcarmel.org.
PRIDE NIGHT… Wednesdays at 201 Main are Pride Night. The bar hosts happy hour with drink and food specials from 4-7pm and the real party starts at 9pm. Resident DJs play some of the best dance music until closing, so bring your friends out for a fun night of drinks and dancing and a spirit of inclusivity. 201 Main St., Salinas. 800-7573, 201complex.com.
ROASTED AND TOASTED… On Fridays, you can get your roasted coffee beans and your Toasted Artisan Grilled Cheese in one place. You can find the grilled cheese truck at Acme Coffee Roasting Co. from 11am-2pm. Grab a made-to-order sandwich, a coffee beverage or beans to take home, and baked goods from several local bakeries like Red’s Donuts, Nece’s Gluten Free and Parker Lusseau. 485B Palm Ave., Seaside. acmecoffeeroasting.com, instagram.com/toasted.artisan.grilled.cheese.
ALEJANDRO’S AT LAST… Alejandro’s is now open for business. You can get El Charrito burritos in the back of the building for breakfast and lunch takeaway, then have an upscale sit-down dinner in the front of the building. Get a taste of Mexico’s Riviera Maya in the beautiful, newly renovated space, owned by the same family behind the original Salinas El Charrito location. They are open from 5-10pm Tuesday through Thursday and 5-11pm – midnight for the bar – Friday and Saturday. 474 Alvarado St., Monterey. 717-4781, alejandros.co.
