CHOCOHOLIC’S PARADISE… New to town but so very welcome, The Xocolatl Garden chocolate store is a place where the walls are filled with every kind of chocolate you can imagine. From milkiest milk chocolates to the darkest varieties. Fine them in Carmel on Ocean Ave next to the Thomas Kinkade Gallery. Instagram.com/thexocolatlgarden
MORNING JOLT… Need to wake up but want a little kick in your morning brew? Rosine’s has released their fall drink menu and it includes options for spiked coffee. Choose from Bailey’s, Kahlua or RumChata to be added to a coffee with whipped cream on it. They are also offering a Cinnamon Roll Cocktail. 434 Alvarado St, Monterey. 375-1400.
VERY IMPORTANT PRODUCE… A nonprofit is helping local farmers sell their organic fruit and veggies directly to consumers. Tera Farm’s box service, called “Farm to My Neighborhood,” has pickup sites in Monterey County. Their promise? The 100 percent fresh and organically grown produce is from farms one to two hours away and 100 percent of your dollars go to the farmer. It’s as local as you can get. Go to terafarm.org to order and find a pickup site.
OLD HAND TAKES OVER… Carnivores were distraught when The Meatery announced it would be closing in August, but there is good news! They’re (baby) back baby! Chef Todd Fisher (of Seventh & Dolores Steakhouse in Carmel) and his wife Ada Fisher bought the gourmet butchery. They want to debut a product line of their own out of the shop and also use it as a meat supply depot for other restaurants in their purview. More info coming soon about what it will look like in its new iteration. 1534 Fremont Blvd, Seaside. 656-8810, themeatery.us
THE MOST WONDERFUL TIME OF THE YEAR… Oct. 4 is National Taco Day. My letters to the President urging him to make this a national holiday have been ignored, but I’ll take solace in eating a taco. On this sacred day, El Torito is going to be offering four mini crispy beef tacos for $6, a special which will be available all day. Happy hour will also be starting at 3pm. Discount margaritas, tacos and an ocean view. The perfect day in Monterey. 600 Cannery Row, Monterey. 373-0611, www.eltorito.com
