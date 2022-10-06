THE NEW BLACK… Chez Noir, the eagerly anticipated restaurant from Chef Jonny Black and his wife Monique, will open on Friday, Oct. 7 if everything goes as expected. Expect a today’s catch/harvest menu (Black is obsessive about sourcing) of Central Coast ingredients informed by French and Spanish technique – a menu that will change often. “I love the spontaneous style of cooking,” he says. 5th Avenue between Dolores and San Carlos, Carmel. cheznoircarmel.com.
REBELLIOUS WINES… Get a sneak peek sample of the first Rebels & Renegades Music Festival at Rustique Wines on Friday, Oct. 14. The winery is hosting a festival pre-party complete with food, drinks, and, of course, live music. On deck for food and drink are: Kleinfeldt Family BBQ, Alvarado Street Brewery and Tap Truck Monterey. Tejon Street Corner Thieves will bring the party with a live performance. Tickets are $17 and can be purchased at bit.ly/RebelsRenegadesRustique. 1010 River Road, Salinas. 320-8174, rustiquewines.com.
TEQUILA TIME… If you want to learn more about tequila and agave spirits without going all the way to Mexico, head to the Hyatt Regency Monterey on Saturday, Oct. 15 for the 11th Annual Monterey Bay Tequila and Cuisine all-inclusive event. Tickets are $159 and include your own tequila flute, tastings of over 60 varieties of tequila, small bites, educational seminars, and access to the after-party. Purchase tickets at bit.ly/TequilaTime2022. 1 Old Golf Course Road, Monterey. 372-1234, hyatt.com.
WINGS ON WEDNESDAYS (AND MONDAYS)… Mondays and Wednesdays at Other Brother Beer Co. are Vinnie’s Drive-In nights. They serve classic pub fare by Chef Josie Lewis starting at 4pm – things like specialty burgers, wings, grilled cheese and veggie burgers. All pair beautifully with their craft beers. 877 Broadway, Seaside. 747-1106, otherbrotherbeer.com.
SEASONAL SIP… Aventura Coffee has some fun new beverages ready to help get you in the fall mood. They have festive flavors like the Puro Pinche Punch with roasted pumpkin and brown sugar, and the Cinnamon Roll with brown sugar, cane sugar, vanilla paste, cinnamon and cream. Get your hands on these fall favorites at The Refinery (342 Main St, Salinas) on Saturday, Oct. 8 and 15. aventuracoffeeco.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.