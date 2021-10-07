MONDAY NIGHT MUNCHIES… With football season back in full swing, Woody’s At The Airport has started doing Monday night specials. Have some cheap bites – like $1 wings – and enjoy drink specials while you watch touchdowns, both on the screen and on the runway. These deals will be going on until Feb. 7, the last Monday before the Super Bowl. Inside MRY Airport, 200 Fred Kane Drive, Monterey. 373-1232, woodysmontereyairport.com
FREE REFILL… On Sept. 22, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed AB 239 into law, which will allow people to refill bottles of wine at certain wine tasting rooms. The new law, which goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2022, is being heralded as a boon for sustainability in the wine industry. “Our breweries have already demonstrated how effective growlers are at reducing consumer waste and expanding business – now it’s time to allow our wineries to do the same,” said Assemblymember Robert Rivas, D-Hollister, a lead author of the bill.
STAR-STUDDED… The 2021 Michelin Guide to California restaurants is here, and there are a few Monterey County establishments on the tire company’s radar. Aubergine in Carmel retains its one-star status, and Yaffa in Carmel is a Bib Gourmand restaurant, indicating good value. Meanwhile, Montrio, Paprika Cafe and The Sardine Factory in Monterey; Pèppoli in Pebble Beach; Lucia in Carmel Valley; Big Sur Smokehouse and Sierra Mar in Big Sur; and La Bicyclette, Seventh & Dolores, Cultura, Casanova, Dametra and Akaoni, all in Carmel – all get “Michelin Plate” designation for good cooking.
BIRTHDAY CONES… Revival Ice Cream is turning 5 years old and they’re throwing a family-friendly celebration on Saturday, Oct. 9. They’ll have the always-popular matcha coconut flavor back for the day, entertainment from 3-6pm and, best of all, they’ll give out free scoops of their birthday cake flavor ice cream. 463 Alvarado St., Monterey. 747-2113, revivalicecream.com
SIPS AND SPUDS… Join the Salinas Valley California Women for Agriculture for a fundraising event at Rustiqué Winery on Oct. 16 from 1-4pm. There will be wine tasting, a baked potato bar and a silent auction. The proceeds of the auction go toward scholarships, community outreach and member education. Tickets are available online at salinascwa.org for $55. 1010 River Road, Salinas. 320-8174, rustiquewines.com
