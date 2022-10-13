TOAST TO TEQUILA… Whatever you think you know about tequila, think again. Monterey Bay Tequila & Cuisine is a celebration of the agave-derived spirit, and has an ambitious goal: “education about the vibrant tradition integral to tequila, to dispel myths of the ‘party’ spirit, and replace it with awareness of cultural contribution.” Part of that happens at their annual event, which offers more than 50 tequilas to sample (plus hors d’oeuvres, live music and tequila seminars). Tickets are $159. It happens at 5pm Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Hyatt Regency, 1 Old Golf Course Road, Monterey. thetequilapeople.com.
AWARD IN THE POCKET… Congratulations are in order for Chef Mike Fischetti of The Pocket. He has been recognized as the Certified Angus Beef Chef of the Year at this year’s Annual Certified Angus Beef Conference. (We didn’t even know such an award existed, if we’re honest.) Taste his expertise at dinner Thursday through Sunday. Lincoln Street and 6th Avenue, Carmel. 626-8000, thepocketcarmel.com.
SATURDAY SILLIES… Saturday, Oct. 15 is Comedy Night at Stonie’s Taphouse. Join for a night of food, drinks and plenty of laughs. The event is hosted by local comedian Michael Booth and guests will be entertained by Frankie Robles, Aivy Cordova and Johnny Pena. Tickets are $20. 1366 S. Main St., Salinas. 202-0632, stoniestaphouse.com.
PASTA PARTY… Tuesday nights at 101 Wine Press are all about the noodles. Get a free pasta dinner with the purchase of any wine, tall draft beer, margarita or capri-sungria. The Press serves locally made wines and a wide selection of beers. And if you’re not in the mood for pasta, they also serve a plethora of BBQ dishes and sides. 8049 San Miguel Canyon Road, Prunedale. 272-3025, 101winepress.com.
AGED LIKE A FINE WHISKEY… Ever wonder what Johnny Walker whiskey tasted like in 1913? Head to Grasing’s Restaurant to find out. This fancy Carmel spot now offers a variety of vintage spirits so guests have the opportunity to sample drinks made with ingredients and techniques that aren’t available or prominent today. You can also buy bottles to take home. 6th Avenue and Mission Street, Carmel. 624-6562, grasings.com.
