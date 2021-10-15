NEW TACOS ON THE BLOCK… There’s a new taco place that has everyone talking. Tacos Don Beto, a popular food truck for years, just opened a brick-and-mortar restaurant in downtown Salinas. They still offer food truck favorites and have added a full breakfast menu and many healthy options. You can get their delicious offerings Monday through Saturday, from 7:30am-8pm. 42 W. Gabilan St., Salinas. 809-2840, instagram.com/tacosdonbeto.
GIMME GIMME S’MORE… Monterey-based cottage food business BEG For More Sweets has added some amazing new flavors to its cookie lineup. The new flavors include animal cookie, dark chocolate with white chocolate and salted caramel chips and salted caramel s’mores. They are currently only available to order for pickup, but if we’re lucky we’ll be able to find them soon in select stores around town. instagram.com/begformoresweets.
OKTOBER VIBES… If you’re looking for an Oktoberfest celebration that’s about more than the beer, head over to Earthbound Farm’s Farm Stand on Saturday, Oct. 16. They’ll have food and drink specials, plus live music and fall vibes with some “spooktacular surprises.” You can pick pumpkins from the patch and stock up on all the fall harvest goodies while you’re there too. The event happens from 11am-3pm at the farmstand, 7250 Carmel Valley Road, Carmel Valley. 625-6219, earthboundfarm.com.
SPARK IT UP… City Spark is a new monthly Sand City event, highlighting local artists and vendors in the new mural-lined Art Park. It’s designed to celebrate all the things that make this tiny city vibrant. The next one happens Sunday, Oct. 17 from 11am-5pm. In addition to jewelry, art, crafts and live music, you’ll find some delicious treats from favorites like NitroCycle 831, Oli’s Cheesesteak, Other Brother Beer Co., Tacos El Puerto and What’s Popp’n Popcorn. 525 Ortiz Ave., Sand City. instagram.com/artpark_sc.
BRING ON THE BLENDS… If you’re looking to taste and learn more about wine blends, Comanche Cellars has a great opportunity for you. On Monday, Oct. 18 they host an event at their tasting room where you can try (and discuss) all seven of their blends. Tickets are available online for $25. 412 Alvarado St., Monterey. 747-2244, comanchecellars.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.