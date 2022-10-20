NEW ERA… After 50 years in business, Gutierrez Drive-In is starting a new era. The Gutierrez family has stepped away, but the new owners plan to keep the name and a similar menu. Keep your eyes peeled for updates, and expect the carnitas to remain a standout crowd-pleaser. 61 Sherwood Drive, Salinas. 424-8383.
SUPER CHEESY… Love cheese? Who doesn’t? (Unless you’re lactose intolerant – if so, we apologize.) The next level of cheese appreciation is to learn how to make your own, and you can do that during a Happy Girl Kitchen workshop with cheesemaker Charlie Cascio. The workshop happens Friday, Oct. 21. Tickets ($120) include dinner. Can’t make this one? Look ahead for more workshops coming to Happy Girl – they regularly teach plant-based cooking, sourdough bread baking and more. 173 Central Ave., Pacific Grove. 373-4475, happygirlkitchen.com.
BOO-LESQUE… The Carmel Delights Dance Company puts on a spook-tacular burlesque show at Pearl Hour on Friday, Oct. 28 from 9-11pm. Enjoy craft cocktails and creative entertainment by beautiful, witchy women. We’ve got to say, this sounds like a fun way to celebrate the spooky season. 214 Lighthouse Ave., Monterey. 657-9447, pearlhour.com.
SPOOKY SALSA… Deja Blue hosts a Halloween event on Saturday, Oct. 29. In addition to live music from Grupo Corsario, tunes by DJ Congaboy and Jose, and a costume competition with prizes (dress to win!), there are also salsa lessons for those who need a little refresher. The event starts at 8pm and salsa lessons begin at 9pm. There is a $25 cover charge and reservations can be made by calling (760) 675-4483. 500 Broadway Ave., Seaside. 324-0044, dejabluelive.com.
FALL FLAVORS… Café Carmel has released its fall beverage menu and it turns out this is the place to be for all the seasonal classics you could want, like a pumpkin spice latte and frappuccino, a peppermint mocha and a white peppermint mocha. Stop by for baked goods, including seasonally decorated cookies, and a hot or cold beverage that will get you in the fall spirit. Ocean and Mission, Carmel. 624-3870, cafecarmel.com.
