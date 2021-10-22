Morsels 10.21.21

THIS LITTLE PANCAKE WENT TO MARKET… Cochi Habits has recently joined the vendors at the Oldtown Salinas Farmers Market. They’re known for their “kekitos,” which are mini pancakes topped with all kinds of deliciousness. You can choose from a variety of toppings including frosting, sweet sauces, fruit, candy and cereal. The market is on Saturdays from 9am to 2pm in Salinas City Center. instagram.com/chochihabits, wcfma.org/salinas.
SIPS FOR SUPPORT… Somehow October is coming to an end, but it’s not too late to buy some bottles of wine to support Breast Cancer Awareness Month. For the rest of the month, KORi Wines is donating money to local Monterey County women’s health and support services for each purchase of a three-pack and for every bottle of Rosé or Blanc de Blancs purchased. At Mission between Ocean and 7th, Carmel. 293-8217, koriwines.com.
TRUCKIN’ OUT… With the still-unbelievable end of October approaching, so too comes the end of Salinas Valley Food Truck Nights on Wednesdays. Now is your chance to get in on the flavorsome fun before the season is put on pause until the days get long again in May of 2022. Enjoy live music and a selection of over 20 local food trucks and vendors. The final food truck night for 2021 is Wednesday, Oct. 27 from 4-9pm. Salinas Sports Complex, 1034 N. Main St., Salinas. svfoodtrucknight.com.
TO-GO DRINKS STAY… There isn’t much about the pandemic that will be missed, and thankfully to-go cocktails won’t be missed either – because they’re not going anywhere. Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Senate Bill 389 into law, allowing to-go drinks (sold with a meal) to remain legal for at least five years. He also signed AB 61 and SB 314 into law, extending parklets and sidewalk seating.
TUESDAY NIGHT TRIVIA… Other Brother Beer Co. has just started doing trivia on Tuesday nights. Grab some $5 beers and turn all that random knowledge in your head into bragging rights. 877 Broadway Ave., Seaside. 747-1106, otherbrotherbeer.com.
HOORAY FOR HAPPY HOUR… Everyone loves a good discount. Post No Bills brings back their happy hour with drink specials from 3-6pm Monday through Thursday and all day Sunday. Cheers to that. 600 Ortiz Ave., Sand City. 324-4667, postnobills.net.
