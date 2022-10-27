PHIL’S ON WHEELS… Phil’s Fish Market’s new location in Castroville is coming soon, but in the meantime, if you need a fix, owner Phil DiGirolamo has introduced Phil’s Cioppino Truck, which is open daily and parked next to Phil’s Snack Shack in Moss Landing. The menu includes clam chowder, fish and chips and, of course, the eponymous cioppino bowl. The truck soft-opened Friday, Oct. 21 and is being “very well received,” DiGirolamo says. philsfishmarket.com.
HOWL-O-WEEN… Estéban Restaurant hosts a bash for humans and their four-legged companions. Get yourself and your pup(s) dressed up on Monday, Oct. 31 from 4:30-9pm for an evening of howling good fun. There will be gourmet tasty treats for the dogs and a delicious, seasonal dinner menu for their chaperones. Reservations are recommended. 700 Munras Ave., Monterey. 375-0176, hotelcasamunras.com.
BOO-RUNCH… The Covey Grill at Quail Lodge is really getting into the spirit of the season with a spooky-themed brunch on Sunday, Oct. 30. The menu includes eyeball shakshuka, a mini monster breakfast sandwich, candy corn waffles and spider web pancakes. Yikes! The full brunch menu is available if you’re feeling more standard than spooky. 8205 Valley Greens Drive, Carmel. 620-8860, quaillodge.com.
SIPS AND SUCCULENTS… Vino Gave is teaming up with The Village Wine & Taproom to bring you a fun night of wine and botany on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 6pm. Sip while creating your own succulent arrangement in an old wine bottle that’s been hand-cut to hold your masterpiece. Tickets are $55 and include a glass of wine, hors d’oeuvres and all you need to complete your creation. Tickets atvinogave.com/event-details/botany-wine-night. 5 Del Fino Place, Carmel Valley. (760) 224-5675
SOUR HOUR… It’s not all just pumpkin spice – the brewjarita at Brew-N-Krew is a beer cocktail with Simon Limon powder and housemade margarita mix. 155 Main St., Salinas. 676-6533.
BREW-HAHA… If Halloween just wouldn’t be complete without a round of craft brews, Post No Bills has the celebration for you. On Saturday, Oct. 29, patrons who get dressed up get $1 off draft beers. There will also be a jack-o-lantern competition as well as prizes for best dressed. 600 Ortiz Ave., Sand City. 324-4667, postnobills.net.
