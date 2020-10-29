Morsels 10.29.20

OLDIES AND GOODIES… Time to kick it old-school at 101 Wine Press with its next Oldies Night, 6-10:30pm on Friday, Oct. 30. Seasonal craft beers from Discretion Brewery and Brewery Twenty Five will be on tap ($7 and $7.50, respectively). Half-price beer (with purchase of food – Covid protocol) for those who drive up in classic cars. 8049 San Miguel Canyon Road, Prunedale. 272-3025, 101winepress.com.
CUISINE DE ZOOM… Carmel Food Tours is teaming up with high-profile chefs and offering cooking classes three to four times a month in real time, online. Next up is Chef James Anderson (The Poke Lab, La Bicyclette, Casanova) from 5:30-7:30pm, Friday, Oct. 30. The Cuisine de Zoom? Butternut squash gnocchi with apple persimmon salad. Tickets are $29. To register and check out upcoming classes, go to carmelfoodtour.com
MONSTER TACOS… Toro Place Café is filling up full-size tortillas for Taco Tuesdays from 3-7pm every first Tuesday of the month. Order up three tacos for $9.99 and select from chicken, asada or al pastor. (Shredded beef or chicken flautas, too: four for $9.99.) Save room for dessert as there’s traditional flan, choco flan, pineapple upside down cake and banana nut cake. TGIT – thank goodness it’s Tuesday! 665 Highway 68, Salinas. 484-1333.
SPOOK-TACULAR… It’ll be one heck of a Halloween at The Hem Nutrition as it doubles as customer appreciation day. Specials include Witches Brew Tea and a Graveyard Shake. Come in costume and get $2 off your combo drink. 704B Broadway Ave., Seaside. 394-8431, instagram.com/the.hem.nutrition.
FORK IN THE ROAD… Who woulda thunk dynamic duo Todd and Jordan Champagne, owners of Happy Girl Kitchen, would ever veer away from each other in the business world? It’s true! Todd is venturing out on his own to head a farm kitchen for a private ranch in Carmel Valley. Jordan is taking over Happy Girl, and perhaps this opens up an opportunity for their son Ry in the family business… to be continued.
DAILY CATCH… Literally. Want to find out when you can purchase the freshest fish from the finest fisherman? Send an email to nelson@monterey.org to sign up for the Monterey Harbormaster’s newsletter and receive updates. Then pick up fish at K-Dock, 244 Figueroa St., Monterey, at the harbor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.