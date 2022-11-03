LUNCH DATE… Downtown Monterey’s Stokes Adobe recently expanded its hours to be open for lunch on weekends. Stop by Friday through Sunday, between noon and 2:30pm, to sample simple but classy fare like a double bacon cheeseburger, market salad and, yes, the popular crispy potatoes. It’s always a good time to visit what Weekly readers have deemed to be Monterey County’s best new restaurant in our annual Best Of Monterey County Readers’ Poll. 500 Hartnell St., Monterey. 264-8775, stokesadobe.com.
HAUTE LOTTA SUPPORT… The Haute Enchilada Cafe hosts a fundraiser for Community Action Board Inc. From Nov. 4-6 they will donate 20 percent of sales, up to $500, to this local nonprofit that provides services and aid to low-income families in surrounding areas. Stop by on the designated days to eat, sip, or shop for a great cause. 7902 Moss Landing Road, Moss Landing. 633-5843, hauteenchilada.com.
BAKERY DAYS… Johanna and Paul Wainscoat of Pavel’s Backerei continue to do their best to give the people the delicious baked goods they crave while giving themselves the time and rest they need. So here’s the new, adapted schedule: The bakery is now open Tuesdays and Saturdays, from 7am until they sell out. You know what they say – two days is better than none! 219 Forest Ave., Pacific Grove.
FIRST FRIDAY’S FIRST YEAR… Night Market 831, which takes place on the first Friday of every month, is celebrating its one-year anniversary on Friday, Nov. 4. In addition to excellent live music on an outdoor stage and local craft vendors, you can find locally made goods and lots of delicious food and drinks from local vendors like Brother Bear BBQ, Central Coastan Pizza, Hoodbachi, MMM Churros, Nitro Cycle 831, Oli’s Cheesesteaks, Post No Bills, That Unique Batch, and What’s Poppn’ Popcorn. 525 Ortiz Ave., Sand City. nightmarket831.com.
DELICIOUS DEMO… Blue Zones Project Monterey County hosts a plant-based cooking demo to get people excited and ready to cook sustainable, healthy dishes for the holidays. Join in on Thursday, Nov. 10 from 5:30-6:30pm to learn how to make a delicious dish with Chef Ken Goebel. Reserve a space for this free event at bit.ly/PlantbasedHolidayCooking. 800 Cass St., Monterey. info.bluezonesproject.com/montereycounty.
