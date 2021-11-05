Morsels 11.04.21

Homebrew For You… If you’ve ever wondered how to brew your own beer, Bottoms Up Homebrew is partnering with Big Bear Chainsaw Brewing and 4 Eyes Ales to host the perfect event for you. On Sunday, Nov. 7 they are hosting two sessions in which they teach you all you need to know about brewing your own beer. There is an all-grain session at 10am and a beginner brewing session at noon. 1143 Echo Ave., Suite C-2, Seaside. 899-2739, instagram.com/bottomsuphomebrew.
Feasting à la Familia… Il Vecchio has brought back their beloved family-style dinner. On Tuesday nights they are offering a fixed-price three-course meal in a relaxed dining room style setting, complete with a familiar “no phones at the table” policy. Proof of vaccination is required for those over 12 years old because parties are seated with others at shared tables. 110 Central Ave., Pacific Grove. 324-4284, ilvecchiorestaurant.com.
Oy, Oy, Oysters… Until recently you would have to travel north to get your hands on some Hog Island Oysters Co.’s oysters, but not anymore. Wild Fish now carries a variety of Hog Island oysters, and they are the only restaurant on the Monterey Peninsula to do so. Their selection will change based on availability, but all oysters are delivered just one day after they’ve been sustainably hand-harvested, so they are as fresh as can be. 545 Lighthouse Ave., Pacific Grove. 373-8523, wild-fish.com.
Vino For Veterans… What feels better than drinking wine for a good cause? If you can’t think of anything then you should get yourself to Twisted Roots’ tasting room. A portion of all tasting room proceeds from Thursday, Nov. 11 through the weekend will be donated to The Veterans Transition Center, a Marina-based nonprofit dedicated to assisting and empowering homeless veterans. 12 Del Fino Place, Carmel Valley. 594-8282, twistedrootsvineyard.com.
Health on Wheels… Good-quality ingredients are not just for fine dining. Meals on Wheels of the Monterey Peninsula has upgraded its menu offerings to include certified grass-fed beef and “no antibiotics ever” (which is a trademarked thing, apparently) chicken. The transition will help Meals on Wheels meet client demand for more health-conscious proteins. “It’s a process of continuous improvement,” Executive Director Christine Winge said. 375-4454, mowmp.org.
