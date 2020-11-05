Morsels 11.05.20

FRESH FACE… There’s a new guy in the kitchen stirring things up at The Cork and Plough in King City. Executive Chef Kurt Walker, originally from Los Angeles, is getting used to small-town living. This certified executive chef, pastry chef, culinary educator (yeah, he knows his stuff) is curating weekend specials that include 16-ounce prime rib dinners. Plus, he’s making all the bread from scratch. Order takeout or enjoy patio seating equipped with new heaters and awnings. Open 11am-9pm daily. 200 Broadway St., King City. 386-9491, thecorkandplough.com.
SCOOPED UP… Helados La Yaquesita, a haven for Marianne’s Ice Cream and a plethora of Mexican classics, has expanded hours to 7am-9pm. Ohhh, and they are offering new seasonal ice cream flavors, such as pumpkin and peppermint. Come winter months they will be scooping eggnog and rum raisin. That’ll make things merry and bright. 1450 Fremont Blvd., Seaside. 324-4732.
CHEERS TO TOASTIES… The year 2020 marks a great achievement for Tim Feeney, owner of Toasties Café in Pacific Grove. He and his staff are celebrating 34 years in business, since opening in 1986. Have a hankering for a linguica scramble, crab Benedict or Philly cheesesteak sandwich? Find it at Toasties, where you can take it to go or nosh on the large patio. 702 Lighthouse Ave., Pacific Grove. 373-7543.
TURKEY TIME… It’s probably a good time to think about your November holiday meal (the one generally referred to as Thanksgiving). If you don’t want to do all the work yourself, Pamela Burns, owner of The Wild Plum Café and Bakery, is cooking up organic, free-range, heritage turkeys for $7.99 a pound. Full meals with all the fixings run $175-$345, for 10-20 people. (May we recommend you all get a Covid test before sitting down together?) Want just a plate? Turkey dinners are $32 per person, and include sliced turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, sweet potatoes, veggies, salad, rolls and a slice of pie. 731 Munras Ave., Monterey. 646-3109.
STRETCH GOAL… Coastal Roots Hospitality aims to raise $50,000 for the Food Bank for Monterey County now through Dec. 31. For every to-go order from Montrio Bistro, Rio Grill and Tarpy’s, 10 percent of proceeds will be donated. Eat and help at the same time? That tastes especially good.
