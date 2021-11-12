DRIVE-THRU DELICIOUSNESS… Since this year’s Fisherman’s Festival was canceled, Festa Italia Santa Rosalia Foundation is holding a drive-thru fundraiser so you don’t have to go another year without their incredibly popular arancini. Orders must be placed in advance online at santaros.ticketspice.com/arancini-fund-raiser and can be picked up at 500 Church St., Monterey on Saturday, Nov. 13 from 11am-2:30pm. festaitaliamonterey.org.
PARK AND EAT… The drama of whether to keep or not to keep parklets in Carmel-by-the-Sea moves onto a new chapter. Carmel City Council has been weary of extending them, and started charging rent for the use of parking spots. With a new indoor mask requirement now in effect, they voted 5-0 to say yes to an extension until Jan. 20.
WELCOME BACK BREAKFAST… At last, Loulou’s Griddle In The Middle has reopened for breakfast. They are known for their enormous pancakes, but also a view of bustling Wharf 2. They accept cash only (plan ahead), offer outside seating and are open for breakfast Friday through Monday from 7:30am-12:30pm. Municipal Wharf 2, Monterey, loulousgriddle.com.
THE PEARLY DOORS… After much work and anticipation, Pearl Hour has reopened its indoor bar, and just in time for cooler, wetter weather. They still have a glorious fire pit and beautifully appointed courtyard to keep you warm out back, but you can again enjoy lovingly crafted cocktails indoors. 214 Lighthouse Ave., Monterey. 657-9447, pearlhour.com.
PLANT-BASED POP-UP… Urban Arts Collaborative in Salinas hosts a vegan pop-up. There will be art, music and plant-based bites from El Antojo, La Charra Vegana, Cali Dawg and Azucar Con T. This is the perfect opportunity to get some delicious, cruelty-free food that’s out of the ordinary, whether you’re vegan or just want to try something different. 4:30-8pm Friday, Nov. 12 at 21 Soledad St., Suite C, Salinas.
TIME TO TALK TURKEY… With Thanksgiving rapidly approaching, now is a great time to start thinking about making arrangements for food. The Meatery has begun taking pre-orders for their Thanksgiving feast offerings. This revived deli will offer all the traditional main dishes, sides, and wine. Let them do the work, then pick it up just in time for feasting. 1534 Fremont Blvd., Seaside. 656-8810.
