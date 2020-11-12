Morsels 11.12.20

NEW FACES… There are a few new additions to the culinary scene around town. On Alvarado Street in Monterey, Nacho Bizness re-opened in a new spot, serving those same delicious mile-high nachos loaded with their house-made cheese sauce, guacamole and pico de gallo. They’ve outdone themselves by offering mac and cheese as a topping, too. Oh my! Sur Burger has new ownership, and a new menu including hot dogs. Go big on your next cheat day and bite into their Big Sur chili cheese dog. On the lighter side, Mai Thai Cuisine opened shop where the old Alberto’s used to be on Forest Avenue in Pacific Grove. This family-run restaurant offers local, fresh ingredients, and a fan favorite: boba drinks. Mika Sushi is the new premier sushi joint in Carmel Valley Village. Try their sashimi and nigiri, and their vast selection of imported sake.
FALL FORWARD… Pierce Ranch Vineyards (499 Wave St., Monterey) is now open for outdoor tastings. Just like in the pre-pandemic days, tastings include a five-wine lineup – one white and four reds – for $15. They’ve also rolled out their new fall releases: 2018 Graciano, 2018 Petite Syrah, and their award-winning 2017 Tempranillo. Reservations required, noon – 5pm Fridays-Sundays, 372-8900.
PERFECT PIE… With Thanksgiving right around the corner, Carmel Café’s new owner, Sarah Cook, is busy baking a variety of 9-inch and 5-inch pies including pumpkin, apple and pecan pie. Plus, she’s crafted pumpkin bread, quiche and cheesecake. Order by Friday, Nov. 20 to make sure it is ready for Turkey Day. 624-3870, cafecarmel.com.
PIE TIME… Another pie master, Elena Salcedo of Sweet Elena’s Bakery in Sand City, is doing fall pie tastings. The annual tradition is now to-go only due to Covid-19, but no less flavorful. $8 gets you flavors like apple cranberry crumb and maple-caramel-walnut-chocolate. 9am-3pm Saturday Nov. 14 and 21; 393-2063.
FANCY FEAST… Consider treating yourself to an elegant, four-course Thanksgiving meal, and dine under the elegant – and heated – Sardine Factory Pavilion. (They still serve the ice swan with sorbet outside!) Seating is available 1-8pm on Thanksgiving Day. Meals are $53.95 per person and $25 for children. Don’t want to go out? Place your to-go order by Nov. 25 and enjoy festivus food that you didn’t have to cook yourself. 373-3775, sardinefactory.com.
