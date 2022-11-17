HOPS FOR HOUSING… Alvarado Street Brewery hosts a weekend of fundraisers Nov. 18-21 at its brand-new Salinas location, benefiting CASA of Monterey County, the Housing Resource Center and Gathering For Women. The taproom will serve a full food and drink menu and 50 percent of proceeds will go to these nonprofits that provide affordable housing and housing resources. Check out the newest addition to ASB’s lineup while supporting a critical local need. 301 Main St., Salinas. 800-3332, asb.beer.
PIE TIME… Maybe you’re making your own Thanksgiving pies. (Maybe you’re trying the Oreo-pumpkin crust suggested in the story to the left; let us know how it goes.) Or maybe you want an expert to make the pie. Sweet Elena’s is now accepting pie pre-orders, with favorites like pecan, strawberry rhubarb and apple crumb, along with a lemon tart and more. If you can’t decide, for $12.50 consider attending a pie tasting to try them all, from 10am-3pm Saturday, Nov. 19. Register in advance at sweetelenas.com/pie-tasting. 465D Olympia Ave., Sand City, 393-2063.
AD ASTRA ADD-ONS… If you are still in need of baked goods for your Thanksgiving festivities, Ad Astra Bread Co. is here for you. They are taking pre-orders for Thanksgiving specials to be picked up on Wednesday, Nov. 23. Get pumpkin cheesecake, Paris-Brest, cinnamon rolls or brown butter dinner rolls for your Turkey Day spread. 877 Broadway Ave., Seaside. (323) 823-6772, adastrabread.com.
WINE AND DINE… Mission Bistro is teaming up with Silver Oak Cellars for a winemaker’s dinner on Friday, Nov. 18. Enjoy a beautifully crafted five-course meal paired with Silver Oak’s wines. On the menu: seared venison, local halibut crudo, Alaskan blue crab terrine, maple leaf duck breast and a sweet bite to finish. $235; tickets available in person or by phone. Mission and Ocean, Carmel. 574-8344, missionbistrocarmel.com.
HOORAY FOR FORAY… There’s a brand-new restaurant in downtown Carmel. Foray is now officially open after four years of preparations. Owned and operated by husband-and-wife team Caroline Singer and Michael Chang, with the help of their truffle dog, Foray presents a menu of contemporary, upscale dishes with locally sourced ingredients. San Carlos and 5th, Carmel. 250-6100, forayrestaurant.com.
