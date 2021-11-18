ON POINT… If you would rather pick up your Thanksgiving meal than prepare it yourself, there are ample options. Among them, The Grill At Point Pinos is offering meals for pickup complete with all the traditional Thanksgiving staples. $32 per person, or order a larger portion that serves 12 people for $280. Orders must be placed by Monday, Nov. 22. 79 Asilomar Blvd., Pacific Grove. 375-1313, grillatpointpinos.com.
THE SWEETEST TREAT… Just looking for someone to take Thanksgiving dessert off your hands? The pastry specialists at Parker-Lusseau have opened preorders for a range of delicious treats from a caramel-pear spice cake to a pear-quince tart. Get your order in by Saturday, Nov. 20. Pick up Wednesday, Nov. 24. 731 Munras Ave., Monterey. 643-0300, parkerlusseau.com.
VIEW FROM THE EDGE… If you prefer to dine out for Thanksgiving, Pacific’s Edge at The Hyatt Carmel Highlands is here to offer a delicious meal that is certainly gratitude-worthy, complete with stunning views of the coastline. On Nov. 25 they serve a four-course meal in their picturesque dining room for $65. Reservations at opentable.com/r/pacifics-edge-carmel. 120 Highlands Drive, Carmel. 620-1234.
TURKEY DAY… Another Hyatt Thanksgiving Day option is a four-course, prix fixe ($60) meal at elegant Sea Root Restaurant in the Hyatt Regency. Reservations at resy.com. 1 Old Golf Course Road, Monterey. 372-1234.
SIPS OF THE SEASON… Tarpy’s Roadhouse and Rio Grill have both added several seasonal cocktails to their drink menus. You can warm up with a Baked Apple from Tarpy’s, or a Spiked Autumn Harvest from Rio Grill, or you can choose from a variety of autumnal delights that are served cold. Tarpy’s Roadhouse is at 2999 Highway 68, Monterey; 647-1444, tarpys.com. Rio Grill is at 101 The Crossroads Blvd, Carmel; 625-5435, riogrill.com.
POP IN FOR LUNCH… The pandemic has meant a lot of change for a lot of restaurants, and some of that change is good. Poppy Hall added a lunch service to their repertoire. Wednesday through Sunday you can find some delicious salads, sandwiches and sides on their new lunch menu. They also have box lunches available for preorder, so you can grab them and go make the most of your lunch break. 589 Lighthouse Ave., Pacific Grove. 204-9990, poppyhall.com.
