Morsels 11.19.20

TURKEY ROUNDUP… There are multiple ways to get your Thanksgiving dinner, and you don’t even have to lift a finger. Get turkey to-go from Chef Josh Silva-Arias at the Marriott Hotel in downtown Monterey. (Call 649-4234, ext. 1230 to preorder by Nov. 19.) At Carmel Valley Ranch, you can either enjoy a socially distanced dinner outside at Valley Kitchen, or bag it up and eat at home. Call 626-2599 to reserve a table or order takeout. Edgar’s at Quail Lodge and Golf Club is offering robust and delicious Thanksgiving dinner options, too. From a whole turkey dinner to a personal plate or just dessert, call 620-8860 and order by Nov. 23. Old Fisherman’s Grotto is cooking up a hearty Thanksgiving Feast – including candied yams and marshmallows – available to-go (including via curbside pickup) on Thanksgiving Day. Call 375-4604 and order by Nov. 23. However you celebrate, be safe – there’s a lot to be thankful for even if we can’t sit together around a big table and share a meal this year.
SNEAK PEAK… Big props to any food and beverage business that expands their operation during this pandemic. Well, the owners of Beerded Bean in Salinas have big plans to open another shop at the Mid-Valley Shopping Center in Carmel Valley in 2021. Hats off to you!
BERRY, BERRY GOOD… Carmel Berry Company just got a big award to write home about. They are a finalist for the 2021 Good Food Awards for their locally made – and organic and delicious – elderflower syrup. This super syrup is rich in vitamins and loaded with antioxidants. Want to see what all the fuss is about? Order your own at carmelberry.com and try it drizzled over yogurt or ice cream, or in an aperitif.
FAMILY FAVORITE… Rosine’s Restaurant in downtown Monterey is one of those local jewels that has been around since the dawn of time (OK, 40 years and change, to be precise). They just announced a new happy hour menu, available from 3-5pm Monday-Thursday. Nosh on their $7 nachos, $6 potato skins, and $3 Coronas in their outdoor seating. That cake? Yeah, it’s included on the happy hour menu too!
BOURBON BUDDIES… If you are reading this and it is before 6pm on Thursday, Nov. 19, you can still join the crew at Hellam’s Tobacco and Wine Shop for a virtual bourbon tasting. The price is $20 to join the Zoom meeting, and that’s is applied to the bourbon tasting box available for pickup. 373-2816.
