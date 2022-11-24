Morsels 11.24.22

SHOWOFF SHOWS OFF… Showoff BBQ got the incredible opportunity to show off (pun… intended, we think) their top-tier barbecue skills at this year’s World Food Championships, and this local team brought the heat. They competed against pitmasters from all over and came in second place overall. You can get your hands on their nearly unbeatable goods at Alvarado Street Brewery’s Salinas Taproom location on Fridays from 4pm until they sell out, or you can book them to cater your next big event. (Note: They’re off Nov. 25 for Thanksgiving.) 1315 Dayton St., Salinas. showoffbbq.com.
NURA NEW… Nura Sushi & Island Grill is open for business serving island staples like Kalua pork, Kona coconut shrimp, bulgogi beef and much more. Stop by for some tropical cocktails and a taste of the islands. Open from 4-9pm every day except Tuesdays. 589 Lighthouse Ave., Pacific Grove. 400-9999, instagram.com/nura.sushi.
SIP AND SHOP… If you’re looking to get some holiday shopping done while avoiding the malls, supporting small businesses, and enjoying a glass of wine, Twisted Roots Vineyard has the perfect opportunity for you. They are hosting a Sip And Shop event on Thursday, Dec. 1 from 4-7pm. Enjoy local wine while browsing jewelry, art, sweet treats and more from local vendors. 12 Del Fino Place, Carmel Valley. 594-8282, twistedrootsvineyard.com.
COOKIE CLASS… Room For Dessert is hosting two festive Christmas cookie decorating classes on Wednesday, Nov. 30 and Saturday, Dec. 11. Learn how to decorate sugar cookies like the professionals and take your set of cookies home to show off and enjoy. Tickets are $50 and include step-by-step instructions. 420 Pacific St., Monterey. 647-1170, savingroomfordessert.com.
GINGERBREAD HOUSES FOR HELP… Hofsas House hosts its 11th annual gingerbread house fundraiser on Saturday, Dec. 3. For a $25 donation (to the Carmel Public Library), participants get a gingerbread house-making kit and an individually wrapped cookie. Join in person or pick up your kit on Friday, Dec. 2 and join virtually. Space is limited. Tickets are required and can be purchased at bit.ly/GingerbreadFundraiser2022. San Carlos Street, Carmel. 624-2745, hofsashouse.com.
