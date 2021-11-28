Morsels 11.25.21

HAY, NOT JUST FOR HORSES… Hacienda Hay & Feed has reopened under new ownership and the beloved store has lots of delicious goods – for pets, livestock and for humans. You can find prepared food and pantry items, as well as coffee and shaved ice. Many local businesses have come together to bring you all kinds of goodness in one place. You can take your goods home or enjoy them in a beautiful, expansive outdoor area. 7180 Carmel Valley Road, Carmel Valley. 624-5119, instagram.com/hacienda.cv.
BACK IN THE BREWERY… After being closed for nearly two years, Alvarado Street Brewery’s production brewery taproom is again open to the public. You can take in the stainless steel scenery and get a glimpse of the action while enjoying delicious beers from their 16 taps on offer. 1315 Dayton St., Suite E, Salinas. 800-3332, asb.beer.
TAKE-AWAY, OR STAY… If you want some high-quality food and beverages without the long wait time, check out newly opened Valley Hills Deli & BBQ. They have prepared salads, sandwiches, barbecue items and breakfast burritos, as well as coffee and donuts. You can also stock up on beer and wine while you’re there. They have everything you need to make the most of your lunch break or to take with you on your next adventure. 7152 Carmel Valley Road, Carmel Valley. 293-8608, valleyhillsdeli.com.
MORE TO TACO-BOUT… Wedo’s Tacos has recently added more delectable items to the menu at Dust Bowl Brewing Company Tap Depot. Now, in addition to their always-delicious tacos and nachos, you can find hot agave chicken wings, chicken tenders, loaded fries, a loaded burger and a fish sandwich. 290 Figueroa St., Monterey. 601-0197, wedostacos.com.
SIP AND SHOP… On Thursday, Dec. 2 from 4-7pm, you can do a bit of holiday shopping while enjoying wine at Twisted Roots Vineyard. They are hosting a holiday pop-up where you can find locally handmade jewelry from Greda By Design, paintings from Jessica Mills Art, skincare and candles from Valley Botanicals, kids clothes from Meninas Clothing, and macarons from Mac City Macarons. 12 Del Fino Place, Carmel Valley. 594-8282, twistedrootsvineyard.com.
