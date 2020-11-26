Morsels 11.26.20

PRETTY PIE FOR A FLY GUY… It’s pie season (don’t worry, it’s not the math kind) and since it’s also Thanksgiving, you may have already discovered that you were too late for a Turkey Day, handmade pie purchase at some local favorites, like The Farm on Highway 68 or Gizdich Ranch in Watsonville. Never fear, with Christmas around the corner, you now have time to plan and order early. On the Peninsula, hit Sweet Elena’s (465-D Olympia Ave., Sand City) for a pecan or apple crumble or an olallieberry (which sounds like a madeup word, but is quite real and flavorful) and maybe snag a quick lunch at their outdoor seating area while you’re at it. 393-2063, sweetelenas.com
SPEAKING OF PIES… Angelina’s Pizzeria (22736 Portola Drive, Salinas) has reopened on Mondays with specials that include a large pizza for the price of a medium, $6 pints of beer and $8 for a pound of chicken wings. You can order to-go, or stick around and check out their new outdoor dining area, from 4-8pm Mon-Sat. Hit them at 484-1164 to order or ask about that day’s special.
RISING FROM THE BREAD… Ad Astra Bread Co. (877 Broadway Ave., Seaside) has reopened after a prolonged closure brought about by the need to upgrade an insufficient electrical panel. After putting the call out for dough (the green paper kind), local bakers, chefs and bread lovers helped get them through their rough patch with a fundraiser and bake sale. Their ovens are now back on, pushing out hearty breads, including their Seaside loaf and cheesy sourdough – and they’re also available at multiple farmers markets around the Peninsula and Carmel Valley. Check their website for hours, which sometimes fluctuate wildly, or give them a call at (323) 823-6772. adastrabread.com
PEARL AT GREAT PRICE… At hip and fun Pearl Hour (214 Lighthouse Ave., Monterey), there’s some good news and bad news on offer. First, the bad: They’re closing down their outdoor coffee shop – a great place for a warm drink and a fresh pastry – for the fall and winter. Now, the good: They’re adding a day to their cocktail bar schedule, which means they’ll be serving cocktails and sushi (that’s the pandemic rules, food required) from Thursday-Sunday starting at 5pm. They’re restricted by the curfew from staying open until their stated hour of midnight. You can also visit their bottle shop to take something home, where you can pour a drink after 10pm.
