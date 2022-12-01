Morsels 12.01.22

REALLY THIN PANCAKES… The Creperie Café has opened in Seaside, serving a select menu of coffee, tea, bagels, paninis and, yes, crepes. There are vegan and gluten-free options, as well, from Ehab Ali, who gained a following for his farmers market creperie. It’s located at 1123 Fremont Blvd., Seaside. 901-3900.
CRAB SEASON DELAYED… With the abundance of whales still in the bay, Monterey’s commercial crab fishing season has been postponed yet again. The season is now set to start on Dec. 16, marine life permitting. If you’ve been counting down the days until you can get some fresh, local Dungeness crabs you’ll just have you wait a bit longer – but protecting the whales is worth it.
SIP AND SHOP… Get much of your holiday shopping done in one spot, while enjoying a glass of local wine. Rustique Winery is hosting a winter holiday market on Saturday, Dec. 3 from noon-4pm. Shop for jewelry, home goods, treats and more from local vendors. There will be food courtesy of Oli’s Cheesesteaks and That Unique Batch, as well as coffee beverages from Nitro Cycle 831 to keep you going while you shop. 1010 River Road, Salinas. 320-8174, rustiquewines.com.
PLANT-BASED DELICIOUS… Hartnell College Nursing is teaming up with Blue Zones Project Monterey County to put on a free plant-based cooking demonstration in El Gabilan Library, from 4-5pm on Tuesday, Dec. 6. Reserve a spot for this event at bit.ly/BlueZonesHartnellCooking. 1400 North Main St., Salinas. montereycounty.bluezonesproject.com.
CRAFTY DINNER… Steakcraft, a Wagyu steakhouse that doubles as a bakery during the day, is now open for dinner. While Wagyu steaks are their specialty (clearly), the kitchen also turns out gourmet charcuterie boards, salads, small bites and sides. Plus, there’s an extensive wine and cocktail menu. Reservations are recommended. 102 Crossroads Blvd., Carmel. 999-3030, steakcraft.com.
PAPER CHASE… A complaint has been filed against the Seaside bakery Ad Astra and owner Ron Mendoza in Monterey County Superior Court, alleging failure to pay minimum wage, overtime and other labor code violations. The complaint was filed on behalf of Niara Smiley-Mangum by the Glendale law firm Kearney Littlefield.
