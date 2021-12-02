Morsels 12.02.21

COFFEE PARTY… Moss Landing’s premier coffee, pie and plant shop, The Power Plant Coffee, is celebrating one year as a go-to stop for caffeine and fun along Highway 1. On Saturday, Dec. 4 from 1-5pm, the party will include a live jazz trio, wood-burning pizza oven and local vendors and artisans. The shop will also celebrate the opening of its new succulent garden and seasonal Christmas tree farm. 7990 Highway 1, Moss Landing. 237-7768, thepowerplant.store.
COOKING IN COMFORT… If you want to learn more about cooking at home, nonprofit Everyone’s Harvest has a great opportunity for you. You can join Chef Brandon Miller on Zoom for a holiday-themed cooking demonstration from 4-5pm on Tuesday, Dec. 7. Everyone’s Harvest focuses on producing local farmers markets where you can shop for ingredients; Miller will focus on preparing holiday side dishes using seasonal vegetables. Join here: bit.ly/holidayzoomcooking.
MORE TO MANGIA… A new Italian eatery has opened in Oldtown Salinas. Chef Nuccio Altomare and his wife Anna Altomare, who have been feeding the community for decades, have started a new venture, Mangia – Eat On Main. This family-owned and run business currently serves lunch Tuesday through Saturday and dinner Monday through Saturday. Their menu is inspired by traditional Southern Italian cooking but crafted using local California ingredients. 328 Main St., Suite A, Salinas. instagram.com/mangiaeatonmain.
SEASONALLY SCRUMPTIOUS… Folktale Winery has some new seasonal items on the menu. Think carrot tartare, a fall harvest pizza and, a wine-brined chicken dish. You can enjoy a meal with their award-winning wines and while taking in the beauty of the vineyards. Just remember to bring your own water, or you’ll have to buy a single-use bottle there. 8940 Carmel Valley Road, Carmel. 293-7500, folktalewinery.com.
A EDUCATION IN AMARO… Pearl Hour is known for its cocktails, but you can try cocktail components deconstructed. Proprietor Katie Blandin offers Amaro tastings on Mondays from 7-10pm through the month of December. Sample from the bar’s wide selection of this unique herbal liqueur and learn more about it. Taste four pours for $35, and purchase bottles for 15 percent off. 214 Lighthouse Ave., Monterey. 657-9447, pearlhour.com.
