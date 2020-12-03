Morsels 12.03.20

THE ART OF THE MEAL… Finding elusive pop-ups and food trucks is all in the art of following them on social media, and La Papa Baked Potato and Roasted Corn is worth the follow. They specialize in baked potatoes loaded with asada and carnitas that put nachos to shame (don’t get me wrong, nachos are good too – but this starchy vegetable base really makes for a meal). Find them at 2067 N. Main St., Salinas, on Fridays and Sundays, but always check their social media to be sure of hours. On Instagram: @lapapa.bakedpotatoes.
FRIED RICE TO KNOW YOU… Another one to look out for on the ’gram – Hoodbachi. They teamed up with La Papa recently to get the word out about their menu, including fried rice, steak, chicken and lobster, served with crisp veggies (and garlic butter). Track them down from 4-9pm Fridays at the Salinas Sports Complex and 9am-2pm Saturdays at the Oldtown Salinas Farmers Market. On IG @TheHoodBachi.
BEETHOVEN’S FIFTH BEER… CSA Craft Beer out of Soledad has a beer named after a German composer: Beethoven Blonde Ale. They also feature a tasty American Red IPA as their flagship beer. It’s got a little caramel maltiness. You can find their brews at a few shops, including Star Market at 1275 S. Main St. in Salinas. csacraftbeer.com.
FOLLOW THE YELLOW CHEDDAR ROAD… The official California Cheese Trail features 81 cheesemakers around the state and two of them are right here on the Central Coast. Schoch Dairy, which recently became only the third certified raw dairy in California, is an old-school family enterprise established in 1944. Their cheeses are available at local stores, farmers markets and at schochfamilyfarm.com Meanwhile, Garden Variety Cheese, run out of North Monterey County’s Monkey Flower Ranch, specializes in ewe’s milk cheese. At gardenvarietycheese.com.
YOU HAD ME AT PORKCORN… You’ve heard of caramel corn. Now how about pork corn? Pig Wizard coats pork rinds in caramel for a sweet and crunchy treat, and also makes a Thai tea caramel version. Hit them up for quality sausages, too. They make appearances at the Carmel Valley Farmers Market, but you can find them from 11am-5pm every Wed-Sun at their shop, located on the Coast Guard Pier at 32 Cannery Row, Suite. G, Monterey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.