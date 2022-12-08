SPARKING CELEBRATIONS… Congratulations to Caraccioli Cellars for bringing home three gold medals in this year’s Champagne and Sparkling Wine World Championships. The Gonzales-based winery’s 2016 Blanc De Blancs, 2016 Brut Rosé and 2016 Brut Cuvée were all deemed best in their respective classes and the 2016 Blanc de Blancs won best USA sparkling wine. What better way to celebrate than with bubbles? 7393 Dolores St., Carmel. 622-7722, caracciolicellars.com.
BRAND NEW BRUNCH… Although the place isn’t new, its brunch menu is. Wild Fish has recently added a weekend brunch menu to its lineup of seafood-centric offerings. On weekends from 11:30am-3pm you can now get shrimp Louis, gravlax tartine, a breakfast burrito, popovers and sweet potato beignets. 525 Lighthouse Ave., Pacific Grove. 373-8523, wild-fish.com.
ADDITIONAL AABHA… Aabha Indian Restaurant has opened a third location, in the historic Duarte House in Monterey. Enjoy the location’s ample outdoor seating, complete with a plethora of heaters, while you savor the vibrant, flavorful food its Carmel and Sonoma locations are known for. In keeping with the tone set by the space’s predecessors, they will also have hookah available for those looking to smoke with their samosas. 220 Olivier St., Monterey. aabhaindian.com.
BREAKFAST WITH THE BIG GUY… Bring the kids for breakfast with this season’s hottest celebrity – Santa. Jacks at the Portola Hotel & Spa is hosting breakfast with Santa on Sunday, Dec. 11 from 9am-2pm. Come by for some festive fun, food and, of course, the photo op. Reservations can be made by emailing jacks@portolahotel.com or by phone. 2 Portola Plaza, Monterey. 649-7830, portolahotel.com/dining/jacks-monterey.
IT’S TEATIME… You don’t have to travel back in time to experience a traditional British tea. The Old Saint Angela Inn is teaming up with Eddison & Melrose to present a special holiday teatime brunch event on Sunday, Dec. 18. Sip on a selection of inspired tea blends while eating traditional fare like scones, mini tea sandwiches and yule logs. Reservations ($50/person) are required and can be made by calling 601-4851. 321 Central Ave., Pacific Grove. 372-3246, oldstangelainn.com, eddisonandmelrose.com.
