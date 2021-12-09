Morsels 12.09.21

GOOGIE IS A GO… Googie Grill is back open for business. The 1950s-inspired diner has re-opened its doors after undergoing renovations due to a kitchen fire in January. You can again enjoy your favorite dishes from Googie’s classic menu in a new and improved dining room and outdoor patio. 1520 Del Monte Blvd., Seaside. 392-1520.
POP-UP PLANTS… On Sunday, Dec. 12 Citizen Green is hosting a pop-up event from 11am-3pm. Get some holiday shopping done and get your hands on some delicious goodies at the same time. You’ll find well-crafted coffee drinks from Nitro Cycle, magnificent mochi donuts from Koah Ware, delicious desserts from Ariya’s Butterfly Bakery and tasty tacos from Botanas La China – all in addition to locally made goods, clothing and jewelry. There will also be a mimosa bar and prize drawing to benefit the YWCA of Monterey County. 300 Foam St., Suite B, Monterey. instagram.com/citizen_greeen.
MERRY WHARF-MASS… There will be holiday festivities on Fisherman’s Wharf the next two weekends in December (through Dec. 19). Expect treats like hot cocoa, coffee and cider served at various businesses up and down the wharf, in addition to holiday cookies. Fisherman’s Grotto will be serving some unique hot cocoa creations like cookies ‘n’ cream hot chocolate. Enjoy these treats while taking in festive decorations and watching live performances – and, if so inspired, don your best ugly holiday sweater. 101 Washington St., Monterey. 238-0777, montereywharf.com.
PARTY (PIE) PEOPLE… You may have enough on your plate with shopping and planning for holiday festivities, so let Café Carmel take care of the baking. The bakery is offering pre-order quiche, chocolate cheesecake, gingerbread loaves, holiday cookies, cupcakes, a variety of pies and more for the season. Order by 5pm on Sunday, Dec. 19. Ocean and Mission, Carmel. 624-3870, cafecarmel.com.
DINE + DONATE = DESSERT… If you dine at Rosine’s Restaurant and bring three non-perishable food items or an unwrapped toy to be donated, get a small bite dessert on the house. (They’re known for super-sized cakes, but small bites are decadent too.) All items collected will be donated to Salvation Army to enhance the holidays for those in need. 434 Alvarado St., Monterey. 375-1400, rosinesmonterey.com
