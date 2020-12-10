Morsels 12.10.20

GRILLED CHEESE PLEASE… If you have an insatiable craving for a grilled cheese sandwich, Toasted Artisan may fill that void. These are not the traditional “slice out of plastic” grilled cheese sandwiches of your childhood. One features pumpkin-apple butter and arugula smooshed (that’s a technical cooking term) with cheddar and Havarti cheeses. They also offer, of course, tomato soup for dipping or sipping. Find them at farmers markets: 9am-2pm Saturdays at the Oldtown Salinas market, 10am-2pm Sundays at Mid-Valley and 3pm-6pm Sundays in Pacific Grove.
BEER MERCANTILE… Other Brother Beer Co. (877 Broadway Ave., Seaside) is not only celebrating a year in business, they also have opened up a mini-market at their Seaside location, featuring fresh bread from Ad Astra Bread Co., olive oils, wines, local beers and the works of local artists. Check out their special deals, including a one-year anniversary T-shirt and beer specials.
DOG GONE GOOD… Get a cuppa, a treat and help some animals too. Café Carmel (Ocean Avenue between San Carlos and Mission, Carmel) has partnered with the nonprofit Peace of Mind Dog Rescue to accept donations at their shop. When you donate a dollar or more, you can get a dog treat for your pooch on the spot. And owner Sarah Cook knows a proper cuppa – she grew up on the South Coast of England.
NOT A DRIVE-THRU… After a scary incident Nov. 19 in which a car driven by a 16-year-old attempted to evade police and ended up crashing into their outdoor dining area (injuring several people), Salinas classic Gino’s (1410 S. Main St.) has reopened for lunch and dinner on-site. If you do want to sit outside, the artichoke bisque offers a warm welcome in this crisp weather. If dining outdoors isn’t your thing (or new state restrictions kick in), Gino’s has had its to-go service dialed in for years.
WE’RE NOT MAD… The aptly named Teriyaki Madness (in The Dunes Shopping Center in Marina) has put the word out about a contest they’re having this month. In December, buy food there four times and you’re entered for a chance to win an iPhone 12. There’s a catch: You have to sign up for their rewards program to qualify. They specialize in hefty rice bowls ranging from chicken done a variety of ways (katsu, spicy, teriyaki, etc.) to salmon to steak to veggies, and their egg rolls hit all the spots.
