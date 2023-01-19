HOSPITALITY HONORS… The John “Spud” Spadaro Hospitality Awards celebrate local food industry leaders. This year’s recipients have been announced and will be honored at an awards dinner on Friday, Jan. 20. The four hospitality honorees are Rich Rosendale, Danny Alioti, Rose Russo and Pati Stevenson. There are also four lifetime achievement awards going to Tony Tollner, the Bozzo family, Cindy and Ted Walter, and Marie and Ted Favaloro. The humanitarian award recipient is nonprofit Al and Friends. You can join the celebrations by purchasing tickets at ticketor.com/spadaroawards.
NEW YEAR, NEW MENU… Seaside Seafood & Market has welcomed 2023 with a brand-new breakfast menu. Don’t worry, the seafood-centric dinner options aren’t going anywhere – they are just being joined by many breakfast and lunch options as well. Some breakfast highlights include the crab cake and avocado egg benedict, strawberry shortcake pancakes and the seafood omelette. 789 Trinity Ave., Seaside. 394-2027, seasideseafoodmarket.com.
BREW TO YOU… Fieldwork Brewing now offers local delivery for their cans and growlers. If you live within five miles of their location you can order online and have beer brought right to your door. If you are further away than that, you can still get their beer brought to you for $10. Or, during a break between rain, you can post up in their outdoor seating. 560 Munras Ave., Monterey. 324-0658, fieldworkbrewing.com/monterey.
BIRTHDAY BATCH… The Salinas-based cottage food cookie company That Unique Batch is turning 1 and celebrating by offering a 16-percent discount on all cookie orders to celebrate. Pre-order for pick-up in Salinas, or to be delivered for a fee. There’s something for everyone, including decadent vegan and gluten-free options. instagram.com/thatuniquebatch.
IN THE CASE… Coffee shop Captain + Stoker has crafted its guest lineup for the pastry case this January while its regular pastry purveyor, Parker-Lusseau, is on a well-deserved winter vacation. The lineup includes: pastries from Ad Astra and Bee’s Knees Bakery; cookies from B.E.G. For More Sweets; kimbap handrolls from Higeyatsu; cupcakes from Kimchi’s Kakes and Desserts; homemade cinnamon rolls by Sam’s Cinnamon Rolls. Stop by and try something new. 398 E. Franklin St., Monterey. 901-3776, captainandstoker.com
