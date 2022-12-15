HIGH BAR… Military history from Fort Ord endures in a few Marina food establishments, including the actual bartop at The General (inside Dametra Fresh), which used to be the bartop at the old Stilwell Officers Club. When Dametra installed the bar, they pledged to share proceeds with veterans, and at 5pm on Thursday, Dec. 15, will hand a check for $15,000 to the Veterans Transition Center, and celebrate with drinks and appetizers. 120 Gen. Stilwell Drive, Suite 120, Marina, 274-4444, dametra.com.
AL FRESCO… The California Coastal Commission approved an extension for outdoor dining on Fisherman’s Wharf through December 2023. The Commission was considering discontinuing this allowance and asking Wharf restaurants to apply for formal outdoor dining permits (a process with significant hurdles). The city of Monterey convinced the agency that outdoor dining is still a necessity given the ongoing pandemic.
HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS… The Monterey Regional Airport has opened its Holiday Military Lounge. Active military personnel traveling for the holidays (Dec. 16-26) can enjoy free food and beverages. Woody’s Restaurant will also be offering $10 meals to servicemembers. 200 Fred Kane Drive, Monterey. 648-7000, montereyairport.com.
CHRISTMAS CHEERS… Rosine’s Restaurant is going all in on holiday spirit. The restaurant has decked the halls and unveiled a collection of new seasonal cocktails – like rumchata hot cocoa, a peppermint bark martini, cranberry spritzer or rosemary bourbon sour. 434 Alvarado St., Monterey. 375-1400, rosinesmonterey.com.
UGLY SWEATERS… Dust off your ugly Christmas sweater and get yourself to Joyce Wine Co. on Saturday, Dec. 17 for an annual holiday sweater party. In addition to wine, there will be tacos, a photo booth, live music, prizes for the ugliest sweaters, and toy-drive raffles. $20/wine club members; $40/nonmembers. 1 E. Carmel Valley Road, Carmel Valley. 659-2885, joycewineco.com.
PARTY TIME… If you want to bring some heat and meat to Christmas gatherings, get your orders in at Casa De Humo Barbecue. They are offering platters with brisket, pulled pork, ribs, smoked sausage, beans, slaw, potato salad and Hawaiian rolls for $120. They also have a variety of sides à la carte and meats by the pound. 794-1468, instagram.com/casadehumobarbecue.
