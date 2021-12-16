BASKETS FULL… Mezzaluna Pasteria & Mozzarella Bar is offering gourmet gift baskets from their well curated Italian market. You can create your own basket or choose from one they designed. Possible items include imported pastas and sauces, Italian Panettone, chocolate, marzipan and more. They also have a new line of cocktails that can be taken to-go or poured at home. 1188 Forest Ave., Pacific Grove. 372-5325, mezzalunapasteria.com.
FOOD FOR FINES… In the spirit of giving season, the Monterey Public Library and the Pacific Grove Public Library are accepting food donations in place of overdue fines through the end of the year. Bring in non-perishable, unopened food items – they will then be donated to local food banks. MPL at 625 Pacific St., Monterey, 646-3933, monterey.org/library. PGPL at 550 Central Ave., Pacific Grove. 648-5760, pacificgrovelibrary.org.
SALSA SATURDAYS… Deja Blue is an entertainment hot spot, and hosts salsa nights on Saturdays, including lessons from 8:30-9:30pm. Grab some drinks and delicious soul food before hitting the dance floor with DJ Congaboy. Also, ladies get in for free before 9pm. 500 Broadway Ave., Seaside. 383-2553, dejabluelive.com.
DOUBLE GRAND OPENING… On Saturday, Dec. 18 Dirty Girl Plant Co. and Central Coast Juicery are teaming up to celebrate both of the grand openings of their neighboring new locations. They’ll be joined by local vendors of food, jewelry and goods. When you work up an appetite from shopping and celebrating, you’ll have Toasted Artisan Grilled Cheese, What’s Popp’n Popcorn and Little Luna Cheese Boards to fill you up. 1098 Del Monte Ave., Monterey. dirtygirlplantco.com, juicelocally.com.
FIRED UP FRIDAYS… Showoff BBQ is serving up a delicious range of barbecue fare every Friday at Alvarado Street Brewery’s Salinas taproom. Eat up from 4pm to close, or until they sell out. 1315 Dayton St., Salinas. 800-3332, asb.beer.
BEST BRUT… Congrats to Caraccioli Cellars, which just won the award for the best sparkling wine in the USA for their Brut Rosé. The award was presented by the Champagne & Sparkling Wine World Championships – for the second year in a row. 7393 Dolores St., Carmel. 622-7722, carraciollicellars.com.
