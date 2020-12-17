Morsels 12.17.20

ORDER IN… It’s been a brutal year for the restaurant industry, and now in-person dining is closed again, at least until Jan. 11, due to the new stay-at-home order in Monterey County. Support your favorite local restaurants with takeout orders, or buy gift cards as stocking stuffers, and don’t forget to tip well.
OUTDOOR EATS… Thinking of eating outside anyway (with only members of your own household)? Check out Plein Air Picnic. The Monterey-based business puts together a spread for outdoor eating, everything from caviar and cookies to hand pies and cheese, so you don’t have to. Packages start at $45 per person (with two people per picnic required) and they deliver within 15 miles of Monterey. Hit their website at pleinairpicnic.com for details.
’TIS THE SEASON FOR TAMALES… Tamales are an integral part of the holiday season for families across the Central Coast. If you want to join in and have at the tasty stuffed masa packs, La Bahia Restaurant (675 Lighthouse Ave., Monterey) is hosting its third annual tamale sale until Dec. 24. Order two days in advance; delivery is available. 884-5269, instagram.com/Labahia_restaurant
NO MOO… If you like a creamy breakfast beverage that doesn’t come from an animal, Monterey-based Mylk Maid has organic plant “milk” they deliver straight to your door. Mylk Maid says they hand squeeze their plant-based beverage and they offer almond, cashew and macadamia varieties. Delivery is available seven days a week; order at instagram.com/MylkMaidMonterey
ONLINE FORAGING… Fans of wild foraged mushrooms, berries and twigs now must venture into the forest virtually this year, as The Big Sur Foragers Festival, slated for Jan. 24, has canceled in-person events. That means the guided foraging jaunts and Fungus Face Off cooking competition are off for now. The silent auction, which is a fundraiser for the Big Sur Health Center, has moved online. For information on donating, email Kara@therandompickler.com
IN BEE-NO VERITAS… Meade is hard to find, but the ancient fermented honey-based drink is available right here in Monterey County. Pick up a bottle of Chaucer’s Meade at Bargetto. Drink it warm with spices or drink it cold, preferably from a flagon. 700-G Cannery Row, Monterey; 373-5045, bargetto.com
