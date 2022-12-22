Morsels 12.22.22

HOLIDAY SPIRIT… One idea for Christmas dinner: Volunteer to prepare and distribute dinner to community members who are in need. The 37th annual free Christmas dinner at the Monterey County Fairgrounds happens on Christmas Day (Sunday, Dec. 25). Donations of hams, turkeys and cash are accepted (call 238-1460 or 757-5709 to donate) and call 233-2780 to learn about volunteer opportunities.
BAKERS DELIGHT… If you have a cottage food business (or a friend with a cottage food business) and have been waiting for your big breakout moment, listen up. Beloved Monterey coffee shop Captain & Stoker will once again fill its pastry case during the month of January (while Parker-Lusseau is closed) with the work of a new, different baker each day. Interested? Email kelsea@captainandstoker.com with your pitch ASAP. 398 E. Franklin St., Monterey. 901-3776, captainandstoker.com.
SQUARE SLICES… Tricycle Pizza is now open for lunch Tuesday-Saturday, and the popular pie slingers have a special deal for anyone stopping in between noon and 2pm. Square pizza slices (think Detroit-style, lots of crispy edges) run just $4.75 a slice, or you can make your pepperoni or cheese pesto slice into a combo with a salad and a drink for $9.75. Who says good lunch deals don’t exist anymore? 1950 Fremont Blvd., Seaside. 402-4305, tricyclepizza.com.
TREATS FOR A TREAT… Need a super last-minute (but super-thoughtful) holiday gift? Carmel’s hot new restaurant Chez Noir (which just received a nod from the Michelin Guide) offers online gift cards. Treat your loved one to a special night out – made even better if they invite you to be their date. 5th between Dolores and San Carlos, Carmel. cheznoircarmel.com.
BEST OF BOTH EVES… If you are looking for someone else to do the cooking on Christmas Eve, New Year’s Eve, or both, Il Vecchio is hosting a five-course, prix-fixe dinner on both of the eves. For $64 per person, guests start with cheese tortellini in wild mushroom broth and their choice of Caesar or Sicilian orange salad, followed by their choice of a vegetable-based or seafood-based dish, then their choice of a delectable dessert. Reservations are highly recommended and can be made by phone. 110 Central Ave, Pacific Grove. 324-4282, ilvecchiorestaurant.com.
