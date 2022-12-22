Morsels 12.22.22

It is the giving season and a quick tour of the Monterey County Gives! website shows that there are many deserving charities worthy of your support. We encourage you to do just that. Each of the charities, however, relies in its own way on the same thing: the free press that joins the community together. Without an independent, local news source every nonprofit would struggle to find a trustworthy way of communicating to a larger audience.

The Fund for Independent Journalism in Monterey County was established to encourage donors to contribute tax free to support local news gathering operations. The fact that support for local journalism supports local nonprofits is what they call a two-fer. Please support independent journalism and by extension show your support for the entire community.

The fund is nearly at half of its $50,000 goal. The deadline to contribute is December 31.

LEARN MORE