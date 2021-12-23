Morsels 12.23.21

WINE POUR… Oldtown Salinas has a new wine shop (and restaurant) in Amapola Kitchen & Wine Merchant, now open with a menu that emphasizes fresh and local Salinas Valley ingredients. 32 W. Gabilan St., Salinas. 262-0075, amapolakitchenandwine.com
CHRISTMAS TABLE… If you or anyone you know is in need of a hot meal on Christmas, then head to the Monterey County Fairgrounds for the 36th annual free Christmas dinner. The event takes place on Saturday, Dec. 25 from 11am to 2pm. Hot takeaway meals will be provided, along with a dose of holiday cheer. There will also be clothing and other items available, as well as a visit from Santa! 2004 Fairground Road, Monterey. Those interested in volunteering can call 233-2780; to make a donation, call 757-5709.
TAMALE SEASON… Park Row Cafe is serving up tamales through the end of December. They have both tamales de rajas and tamales de fresa. You can get a single tamale with a seasonal drink, or order a full or half dozen. You can also buy a pound of tamale masa if you want to make your own at home. 962 Park Row, Salinas. 800-3932, instagram.com/parkrowcafe
LET LUIGI’S DO THE WORK… Save yourself from preparing a massive holiday meal and let Luigi’s do it for you. You can order pastas, salads, hors d’oeuvre trays, entrees and desserts from their special holiday take-home menu. You can pick the meals up on Friday, Dec. 24 from 10am-2pm. Orders must be placed in advance. 346 Alta St., Gonzales. 675-7800, luigispasta.net
RING IT IN WITH BBQ… Casas De Humo Barbecue is taking pre-orders for New Year’s Eve meals. Choose a Texas farm platter or a California farm platter with a variety of barbecued meats as well as beans, potato salad and Hawaiian rolls. Pickup is in Salinas from noon-2pm on Friday, Dec. 31. instagram.com/casasdehumobarbecue
TWO EVES, ONE RESTAURANT… It’s the season for indulging in fixed-price, five-course meals, and Il Vecchio is serving up such a meal on both Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve. In true traditional Italian fashion, the meal will be meatless and main courses will be seafood-based. Reservations are recommended; $56. Seating will run 4:30-6:30pm on Dec. 24 and 4:30-8pm on Dec. 31. 110 Central Ave., Pacific Grove. 324-4282, ilvecchiorestaurant.com
