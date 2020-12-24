FANCY TAKE OUT… A Michelin-starred restaurant offering to-go plates? My monocle almost fell out from the shock, but it’s true. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, Chef Justin Cogley and his crew at one-star Michelin holder Aubergine (Monte Verde at Seventh in Carmel) are pivoting. They offer both regular and vegetarian options for pick-up, as well as decadent specials such as a roast duck meal. The menu updates weekly; order at auberginecarmel.com.
WORKERS OF THE WORLD UNITE… In South County, Italian favorite Luigi’s (346 Alta St., Gonzales) offers a Workers Lunch for only $10. This special is available most weekdays from 11am-3pm, with three options depending on the day. Should it be spaghetti and meatballs or maybe steak and penne pasta… decisions, decisions. Delivery is available for an extra $7.
NEW OWNER, WHO DIS… In Salinas, Gordon’s Cafe and Catering (343 Main St.) has reopened with new owners, Maribel Monjaraz Mendoza and Roman Monjaraz Mendoza, and the same chef, Esteban Monjaraz, currently offering a plethora of tamales. They have traditional pork and chicken, but also unique takes like the Thankful Tamale, filled with turkey and gravy.
CHEESE PLEASE… For some at-home holiday nibbling, check out the delicious artistry of Monterey-based Little Luna Cheese Boards. Their charcuterie boards, with salami and prosciutto roses and generous amounts of olives and nuts, not only taste good but look like art on a plate. To order, contact them at LittleLunaCheeseBoards@gmail.com or call 915-6635.
HUMP DAY DUMP DAY… If you’re looking for fun for the holidays, how about a dumpling party? (With just your household, of course.) Miss Lippe’s Dumpling Party sends you a kit with everything you need to make dumplings at home, including the wraps, filling and sauces. Find them at The Shop (1271 10th St., Monterey) or misslippes.com
SHOP TILL YOU DROP… Speaking of The Shop, it’s one place where you’ll often find Nitro-Cycle Coffee, a roving, one-man operation run on a bicycle cart by Mikey Baroni. He specializes in nitro flash brewed coffee, teas and juice, and just announced he’s offering pedal-powered deliveries of some tasty drinks in convenient bottled form. He posts locations at instagram.com/NitroCycle831.
