Morsels 12.29.22

FEELING CRABBY… Crab lovers, rejoice! The local commercial fishing season for Dungeness crab is set to begin at long last – on Dec. 31. The season, which has been delayed due to continued humpback whale presence along the coast and regulations to protect those whales, will begin with a 50-percent gear reduction. Still, keep an eye out for fresh local crab to start off the new year.
TOASTED IN TOWN… Toasted Artisan Grilled Cheese is set to open a brick-and-mortar store, giving its artisanal grilled cheeses, from-scratch soups, seasonal salads and delicious desserts a home base. Stop by their grand opening on Tuesday, Jan. 3 to celebrate their store-warming with some tasty toasted sandwiches. 315 Mid Valley Center, Carmel Valley. 844-3040, toastedgrilledcheese.com.
PARKLET PROJECT… Other Brother Beer Co. is seeking support from the community to help rebuild its parklet. The business must tear down its pandemic-era parklet and rebuild a more sturdy and eye-appealing one by the end of January. In order to do this, they are aiming to crowd-source $15,000. Those who contribute will not only get to enjoy a new and improved outdoor space, but each donor tier will receive a gift as thanks. For more information or to donate visit kickstarter.com/projects/helpotherbrother/help-rebuild-our-parklet. 877 Broadway Ave., Seaside. 747-1106, otherbrotherbeer.com.
BUBBLE BASH… Vin Carmel is holding a sale on bottles of bubbles through the end of the year. They have wines from near and far, from Monterey County to all over the world. Stop in to browse the selection and get 10-percent off bottles of bubbles or 20 percent when you buy six or more – just in time for your New Year’s Eve celebrations. 237 Crossroads Blvd., Carmel. 293-8715, vinbarcarmel.com.
A DIME A DRINK… In the giving spirit, La Playa Carmel is offering its famed Dime Time deal for a cause – that’s drinks for a dime for 10 minutes every time someone at the bar donates $100 to the Carmel Foundation. Help support Carmel’s senior center and make the day of bar patrons who are fortunate enough to be there at the time of your generosity – all in one go. Camino Real and 8th Ave., Carmel. 800-582-8900, laplayahotel.com.
