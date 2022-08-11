LOCAL PRIDE… Dust Bowl Brewery has been named Brewery Of The Year at this year’s California Commercial Craft Beer Competition at the California State Fair. They were awarded three gold medals for their Taco Truck lager, Hobo pilsner and California golden ale, as well as a silver for their Therapist triple IPA. You can try these award-winning beers, and many more, at their Monterey location. 290 Figueroa St., Monterey. 641-7002, dustbowlbrewing.com.
FOR THE KIDS… Enjoy an evening at Joyce Wine Company for a good cause. Tatum’s Garden Foundation is bringing Tatum’s Treehouse – a playground for kids of all abilities – to the Carmel Valley Community Park, and fundraising to cover the construction costs. On Saturday, Aug. 13 that means wine, food, live music and an auction. Tickets are $50 and available at bit.ly/TatumsFundraiserJoyce. 1 East Carmel Valley Road, Carmel Valley. 659-2885, joycewineco.com.
LUNCH WITH A VIEW… It’s the season of change at Post Ranch Inn’s restaurant, Sierra Mar. Chef Reylon Agustin has moved up to the role of culinary director leaving room for Hoon Kang to step in as executive chef. The views-for-days restaurant is also now offering a prix fixe lunch menu for $75 per person. The meal includes a chef’s garden harvest platter, farmer’s salad, choice of an entrée and petite fours from the pastry shop. Lunch is served from noon-2pm. 47900 Highway 1, Big Sur. 667-2800, postranchinn.com.
HAPPY AT HACIENDA… Hacienda now hosts happy hour every Friday from 5-6pm. They offer $2 off domestic beers, $1 off local beers and $1 off all wines. There are also bites from Lazy Nates and Wedo’s Food Truck with live music from 5-7pm. Stop by for some Friday night fun and food. 7180 Carmel Valley Road, Carmel. 293-8133, haciendacv.store.
BIRTHDAY ALES… August is English Ales’ birthday month and, much like that one aunt, the Marina spot is serious about making it an extended celebration. Each adult beverage ordered in August will get you a ticket to a drawing to earn fun prizes. (The drawing happens Thursday, Sept. 1.) Prizes include: tickets to Monterey Bay F.C. games, free first beers, or your face on one of the beer taps at this beloved institution for a month. 223 Reindollar Ave., Marina. 883-3000, englishalesbrewery.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.