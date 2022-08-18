SEAFOOD BOIL… Joyce Wine Company is throwing its third annual seafood boil on Saturday, Aug. 20. Happy hour starts at 5pm, followed by pots of food hitting tables at 6:30pm. Enjoy this seafood smörgåsbord for $150 per person ($120 for members). Tickets include food and your first drink. 1 E. Carmel Valley Road, Carmel Valley. 238-5736, joycewineco.com.
CAFE BY THE SEA… Get Italian vibes without traveling all the way to Italy by stopping in at Cafe Dal Mare. From the regularly changing menu to the espresso and ambiance, this new cafe has European taste down. Be sure to check in regularly to see new additions to their offerings. Dolores between Ocean and 7th, Carmel. 250-5307, Instagram.com/cafe_dal_mare.
KNOWLEDGE IS POWER… Cannery/cafe Happy Girl Kitchen has filled out its fall calendar with all kinds cooking and food preservation classes. Join them on Sunday, Aug. 28 from 5:30-8:30pm to learn about the health and environmental benefits of plant-based eating – and enjoy the dinner and dessert you prepare as a class, then take your newfound skills home to repeat. $95. Make a reservation now; tickets will go fast. 173 Central Ave., Pacific Grove. 373-4475, happygirlkitchen.com.
MAC IN THE HOUSE… Mac City Macarons is opening a Salinas storefront at last! Gone are the days when you had to track them down at farmers markets to get your fix of these unique macaron flavors. Try one of their newest flavors for the month, Dirty Chai, made in collaboration with Nitro Cycle 831 and Zum Zum Tea. The new digs are at 1488 Constitution Blvd., Salinas. instagram.com/maccitymacarons.
BURGERS AND BEYOND… There is a new burger spot in Carmel Plaza that has a plethora of options, complete with a vegetarian selection. So don’t let the name fool you, Carmel Burger Bar has more than just burgers. They have a variety of salads, shared plates, and milkshakes. Stop by Monday through Sunday (11am-8:30pm) to try a burger of your choice, made with an emphasis on local ingredients. Ocean and Mission, Carmel. 574-8693, carmelburgerbar.com.
BURRITO LOVE… Long-awaited news from beloved Salinas burrito spot El Charrito: There is an opening date scheduled (Friday, Sept. 2) for their new Monterey location at 483 Calle Principal. Burrito fans, rejoice! elcharrito.com.
