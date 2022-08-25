WINE AT THE MALL… The Del Monte Shopping Center in Monterey is holding its first Summer Wine Walk on Wednesday, Aug. 31. from 5-7pm. Wander the mall while sipping wines from local wineries such as Kori, Pessagno Winery, Eden Rift Vineyards and more. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at bit.ly/DelMonteWineWalk2022. All proceeds benefit the Kinship Center, a Salinas nonprofit helping to support families through programs like foster care adoption and mental health services. 372-4540, delmontecenter.com.
SUMMER ’CUE… It’s still summer, so there’s still time for some summery Sundays. Holman Ranch hosts a summer barbecue on Sunday, Aug. 28 from 1-5pm. Enjoy live music on their patio and play some cornhole while indulging in Holman wines and a tri-tip barbecue spread from Jacob Olmos and Jake’s BBQ. Tickets are $35 in advance, $40 at the door, $25 for wine club members and include food, the first glass of wine and entry into a prize drawing. 18 W. Carmel Valley Road, Carmel Valley. 659-2640, holmanranch.com
DUMP(LING) HIM… What’s more fun than eating dumplings? Making them at a dumpling-making party. Miss Lippe’s Dumpling Party holds one of these signatures events at Hacienda on Friday, Aug. 26 from 6-8pm. Learn how to fill and fold dumplings, and then, of course, enjoy the fruits of your labor during a family-style dinner event. Tickets are $60. 7180 Carmel Valley Road, Carmel. 293-8133, haciendacv.store.
SPAGHETTI SPREE… Despite the ever-increasing food prices that inflation has wrought, there are still some all-you-can-eat food deals to be found in Monterey County. Mondays at Duffy’s Tavern are all-you-can-eat spaghetti nights – for $9.95 you can eat pasta to your heart’s content from 11am-7pm. 282 High St, Monterey. 644-9811.
HAPPY TIMES… Sly’s Refueling Station has a new happy hour deal on offer from 3-6pm, Monday through Friday. Small bites – think wings, pretzel bites and street tacos – start at $6 and beers starts at $4. 700 Cannery Row, Monterey. 649-8040, slymcflys.com
