THE COUNTY’S BOUNTY… The 11th annual Salinas Valley Food And Wine Festival takes place on Saturday, Aug. 6 from 11:30am to 3:30pm. Take a stroll down Main Street and enjoy the sights, sounds and tastes of all that Salinas and Monterey County have to offer. There will be wine (of course), but also craft beer, gourmet bites, art and live music. Admission to the event is free, but a ticket for $65 gets you beer and wine tasting along with a small bite sampling. 758-0725, salinasvalleyfoodandwine.com.
COMMUNITY ’CUE… Marv’s Barbecue is partnering with The Salvation Army to put on a big community barbecue. There will be free meals for those in need as well as games, live music and community resources. If you or someone you know is in need of a good, hot meal, that’s exactly what you’ll find here. The event happens at Salvation Army (1491 Contra Costa St., Seaside) between noon and 4pm on Saturday, Aug. 6. Then, on Sunday, Aug. 14, Marv’s will team up with Al & Friends to bring ’cue to the nonprofit’s weekly Sunday morning meal at 8:30am at Window on the Bay in Monterey. More at instagram.com/marvsbarbecue.
DRINKLY PEAR… There is a fun new cocktail at Hula’s Island Grill in Monterey and it has an even more fun name: Don’t Be A Prick. This unique cocktail is made with tequila and prickly pear. Enjoy this new addition to the drink menu with an abundance of tropical, island vibes. They have happy hour every day from 4-5:30pm, and all day on Tiki Tuesdays. Plus, you can still get pandemic-era to-go cocktails from this spot should you need to not be a prick from the comfort of your own home. 622 Lighthouse Ave., Monterey. 655-4852, hulastiki.com.
BIVALVE CELEBRATION… Friday, Aug. 5 is National Oyster Day and Wild Fish wants you to celebrate. The Pacific Grove spot will be serving a variety of oysters from Hog Island Oyster Co. You can get them raw or grilled and can even pair them with wine. Of all the national food days, this is certainly a fancy one. 545 Lighthouse Ave., Pacific Grove. 373-8523, wild-fish.com.
