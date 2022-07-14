COFFEE PARTY… Monterey’s beloved Captain + Stoker is celebrating its 4th birthday with a block party on Sunday, July 17 from 9am to 3pm. There will be music, there will be local vendors, there will be live screen printing demonstrations and there will be lots of caffeine-fueled fun. 998 E. Franklin St., Monterey. 901-3776, captainandstoker.com.
BRUNCH IS BACK… Rio Grill has brought its beloved weekend brunch service back. They have sweet and savory favorites like Meyer lemon mascarpone pancakes or smoked tri-tip sweet potato hash. Brunch is 11:30am-3pm on Saturdays and Sundays. 101 The Crossroads Blvd., Carmel. 625-5436, riogrill.com.
RELIEF FOR RESTAURANTS… Six locally owned Monterey Country restaurants are receiving grants from the California Restaurant Foundation and the PG&E Corporation Foundation. Congrats to English Ales in Marina; La Movida and Main Street Bakery in Salinas; Aquino’s Birrieria in Pacific Grove; and Red’s Donuts and The Oven Pizzeria in Seaside. Each will receive $3,000 to help take care of maintenance and employee retention struggles brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic. Read more at pge.com/smbsupport, restaurantscare.org.
VENTURE AT VENTANA… Alila Ventana Big Sur has welcomed a new executive chef, Zach Ladwig. Ladwig is a welcome addition to the team with over 20 years of experience in Michelin-starred restaurants and Forbes five-starred concepts. Enjoy the view and taste delicious creations of the newly enhanced culinary team. 48123 Highway 1, Big Sur. 800-628-6500, ventanabigsur.com.
CONE-SHAPED FUN… July is fittingly National Ice Cream Month and Cafe Carmel has the perfect way to celebrate. They now carry Marianne’s ice cream from Santa Cruz and there’s a special deal on offer – buy 10 cones in July and get your 11th for free. That’s commitment to National Ice Cream Month. Ocean between Mission and San Carlos, Carmel. 624-3870, cafecarmel.com.
FIRST FLIGHT NIGHT… Tuesdays are now First Flight Night at Fourth Street Taphouse. That means your first flight of the night will be just $10 for five tasting pours of your choosing from their extensive selection of craft beers. 25 Fourth St., Gonzales. 675-5095, fourthstreettaphouse.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.