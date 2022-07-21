SUMMER SHOP AND SIP… Wine is just part of the equation on Saturday, July 23 when Scheid Vineyards hosts a summer market pop-up from noon-3pm at their vineyard estate in Greenfield. Listen to live music and sip wines while shopping for goods and art from local vendors. Casa De Humo Barbecue will also be there serving up barbecue for when your hunger strikes. 1972 Hobson Ave., Greenfield. 386-0316, scheidvineyards.com.
FOODSERVICE FESTIVITIES… The annual Foodservice Conference presented by the International Fresh Produce Association will take place in Monterey on Thursday and Friday, July 28 and 29. This is an excellent opportunity for those working at any level of the foodservice chain to connect with distributors, chefs and retailers of fresh produce – right near the Salad Bowl of the World. Register (or learn more about this trade association) at freshproduce.com.
JAMBALAYA JAMBOREE… Here’s an opportunity to learn how to make a classic jambalaya at The Quail and Olive’s upcoming cooking demonstration on Wednesday, July 27, from 7-9pm. Tickets are $75 and include an appetizer, salad, entree and dessert. Seabold Cellars serves the wines. Purchase tickets in advance at bit.ly/JulyJambalaya. 14 Del Fino Place, Carmel Valley. 659-4288, quailandolive.com.
SNACKS AND SUBS… The Otter’s Den is now serving snack packs and mini subs by the Marina institution Coffee Mia. Enjoy some tasty bites along with your drink at this locals’ favorite watering hole. 3166 Vista Del Camino, Marina. 883-1227, ottersden831.com.
MONTEREY BAY-GEL UNION… If you attend a Monterey Bay F.C. home game and the opposing team doesn’t score, you can score a free bagel from The Bagel Corner. Those in attendance at Cardinale Stadium will receive a coupon via the MBFC mobile app that can be redeemed for a free bagel before the next home game. 818 Park Row, Salinas. 771-8670, bagelcornerbistro.com.
BINGO WITH PINOT… Comanche Cellars is hosting a new weekly event: wine bingo on Wednesdays from 6-7pm. Try to win some prizes in a few fun rounds of the classic game of chance while enjoying $10 glasses of wine. 412 Alvarado St., Monterey. 747-2244, comanchecellars.com.
