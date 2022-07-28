PIE PARTY… Lesley Everett and Chris Swainson of P.G. Pyes are opening a storefront in Salinas. The grand opening of The Great British Bake Shop (in the space that used to be Blue Aces Bake Shoppe) takes place on Monday, Aug. 1. If you loved their Sunday pie service out of Sweet Reba’s, you will be thrilled to know that you will now be able to get their delicious savory pies and other British-style baked goods all week long. 8 W. Gabilan St., Salinas. 251-1488, thegreatbritishbakeshop.com.
DON’T SNOOZE… Tickets are now on sale for this year’s Big Sur Food & Wine Festival. With 12 events on the agenda – ranging from an intimate panel tasting to a raucous opening night party – there are many opportunities to explore the beauty and abundance of the Big Sur coast. Although the festival doesn’t begin until Nov. 3, tickets will go quickly so get them while you can. 896-8105, bigsurfoodandwine.squarespace.com.
TEXAS THURSDAY… Thursdays at Carmel Mission Inn are now a tribute to the Lone Star state. Chef Wayne Brooks of the Inn’s Shearwater Tavern serves Texas-style barbecue in the courtyard from 4-7pm. Tuesdays are, of course, Taco Tuesdays, with weekly taco specials on offer in the same time frame. 3665 Rio Road, Carmel. 624-1841.
BLUE’S BREWS… XL Public House is hosting a fundraiser for Hitchcock Road Animals on Saturday, July 30 from noon-4pm. Sip a selection of craft brews while showing support and shopping for your furry friends. There will be pet adoption resources, a pet chip scan check station, free I.D. tags, and a fun photo booth. They are also collecting donations of dog food, blankets, crates and other pet supplies. 127 Main St., Salinas. 800-7625, instagram.com/xlpublichouse.
FOOD FIGHT… Plans to build a Grocery Outlet in King City, just off Highway 101 at Broadway, are causing quite a sensation. First, a group within United Food and Commercial Workers Local 5 appealed the project; when it was approved anyway, they sued the city and the developer, alleging failure to comply with environmental laws. That prompted King City officials to begin a public relations campaign, asking union members to urge Local 5 to drop the suit. Now Local 5 is fighting back with its own PR campaign, and issued a press release July 22: “The actions taken by the city is nothing short of bullying.” The question remains: Will King City, a one-grocery-store town, get a second?
