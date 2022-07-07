LAST CALL AT LAST… There’s a newcomer to the food and beverage scene in downtown Salinas – Last Call Bar and Grill is now open. The shiny new bar offers a wide variety of small bites like fries and wings prepared several different ways, as well as some more substantial dishes. They also offer a selection of local beer and wines. Keep an eye out for further additions to the menu as well as upcoming entertainment. 9 East San Luis St., Salinas. instagram.com/thelastcallbarandgrill.
SUPER SAVER SPECIAL… Pacific Grove Bottle Shop has a new weekly special on offer. On Mondays, they announce the select special beverage of the week – and invite you to purchase that item at a discounted price. The item of the week can be found on the shop’s social media pages, or just show up to browse. 1112 Forest Ave., Pacific Grove. 372-6091, pgbottleshop.com.
EGGLESS EXCELLENCE… If you are looking for a plant-based breakfast sandwich or burrito that’s just as satisfying as the dairy/egg options, head to East Village Cafe. The classic downtown Monterey cafe now serves a breakfast sandwich made with plant-based egg substitute, Impossible breakfast patty and vegan cheese, as well as a veggie-filled breakfast burrito made with mung bean-based egg. Plus, there’s coffee. 498 Washington St., Monterey. 392-6617.
TWISTED TUNES… Twisted Roots will be continuing its live music series through the beginning of September and the next music-filled afternoon is Sunday, July 10. Enjoy the vocals and guitar playing of Adrea Castiano from 1-4pm. You can also nibble on a new charcuterie board by Taking Pure Joy LLC while sipping a glass of wine on their recently redone patio, complete with fire pits and lounge chairs. 12 Del Fino Place, Carmel Valley. 594-8282, twistedrootsvineyard.com.
Drinks and a Deadline… A new state law requires that everyone involved in the service of alcohol (at bars, restaurants, tasting rooms, etc.) get certified in Responsible Beverage Service with the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control. Alcohol servers have until Aug. 31 to pass a test. The goal of policymakers is to reduce drunk driving collisions and save lives. To learn more, visit abcbiz.abc.ca.gov
