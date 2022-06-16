GOLF GAME… Good news for fans of mini golf: Tipsy Putt, based in Sacramento, has signed a lease for its fourth location in the former Cannery Row Brewing Company space just off Cannery Row in Monterey. The pub will combine an indoor mini golf course and restaurant upstairs with a speakeasy concept (password required) downstairs. It’s expected to open by the end of the year. tipsyputt.com.
TOAST OF THE TOWN… The Salad Shoppe is joining the ranks of the many (many!) restaurants offering beloved avocado toast. Theirs is done with sliced avocado instead of mashed, the same seasoned microgreens used in their salads, plus tomatoes, feta and house herb seasoning. 1138 S. Main St., Salinas. 422-9600, saladshoppe.com.
TO MARKET… Other Brother Beer Co is back with another seasonal market – this time it’s summer-themed. The free event happens 11am-5pm on Saturday, June 18 at the taproom in Seaside. There will be beer, there will be food specials and there will be live music. Enjoy some fun in the (probably) sun. 877 Broadway Ave., Seaside. 747-1106, otherbrotherbeer.com.
COOKING WITH COOK… Chef Sarah Cook, owner of Cafe Carmel, is hosting an in-person cooking demonstration at Everyone’s Harvest’s Natividad farmers market. Stop by on Wednesday, June 22 (noon-1pm) to learn to prepare a scrumptious, seasonal salad. Hint: It’s more interesting than just lettuce; she will walk participants through her recipe for peach, pecan and goat cheese salad. 1441 Constitution Blvd., Salinas. 384-6961, everyonesharvest.org.
PLAN TO SAVE… If you are someone who likes to plan your outings in advance, Morgan Winery wants to reward you for your preparedness. Through June, the tasting room offers 20-percent off cheese plates when you visit after booking a tasting online in advance. Make your reservation at bit.ly/TasteMorgan. 204 Crossroad Blvd., Carmel. 626-3700, morganwinery.com.
SIPS OF SUMMER… The summer cocktail menu at Lalla Grill is out, and the list is unique and refreshing. Highlights include the Dirty Shirley, Italian Summer G&T and Poblano Margarita. Whether you’re looking for something sweet, sour or spicy, they’ve got a drink as pleasing to the eye as to the palate. 1400 Del Monte Center, Monterey. 324-4623, lallagrill.com.
