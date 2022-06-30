PANCAKE PARTY… Join the Monterey Firefighters Community Foundation at Colton Hall for a benefit pancake breakfast on Monday, July 4 from 7:30 to 10:30am. In addition to a delicious breakfast of pancakes, sausage, eggs and more, there will be face painting, music and crafts for the young ones. Tickets are $15 and all proceeds will go to MY Museum. Reservations are required and can be made at mymuseum.org/july4. More at montereyfirefighterfoundation.org.
MICHELIN MENTION… The Michelin Guide recently released a list of 17 additions to its California selection, and Monterey’s very own Stokes Adobe made the list of new businesses to discover. The guide highlighted the recently re-opened restaurant’s small but inspired menu. Drop by to enjoy delectable drinks and dishes at the swanky bar, an elegant table or by the cozy outdoor fire pits. 500 Hartnell St., Monterey. 264-8775, stokesadobe.com.
HAPPIEST HOUR… If you’re in the mood for a deal, head to James Dean Sports Bar for happy hour Wednesday through Friday from 4-7pm. They offer margaritas, palomas and domestic beers for $5 each. Enjoy these wonderfully priced beverages (and food offerings) in their 1950s-inspired atmosphere, inside the 201 Main complex. 201 N. Main St., Salinas. 800-7573, instagram.com/jamesdeansalinas.
NEED A LITTLE S’MORE… The baked good wizards at The Perfect Crumb Bakery have concocted what is perhaps the ideal cupcake flavor for the summer season – s’mores cupcakes. These have a graham cracker bottom and are topped with toasted marshmallows, then drizzled with chocolate. In other words, all the key flavors of the campfire favorite, without the fire part. 301 Lighthouse Ave., Monterey. 241-6269, theperfectcrumbbakery.net.
RISE AND SHINE… In Seaside, the early bird gets the bread (and pastries). Ad Astra Bread Co., which is located inside Other Brother Beer Co., is testing out some new summer hours that see the bakery opening at 8am Friday-Monday to sell bread and breakfast-time pastries out the front door of the brewery. Get a morning snack, then sit on Other Brother’s patio out front and enjoy. 877 Broadway Ave., Seaside. 823-6772, adastrabread.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.