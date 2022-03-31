Nature lets us know when spring arrives. The rains – such as they were – trickle to a stop. Meadows bloom. A new vintage of Albariño arrives at tasting rooms.
Actually, that may not be an official sign of the season, but perhaps it should be. Several wineries, including Morgan, I.Brand’s La Marea label, and Twisted Roots, released their new editions of the varietal over the past few weeks. It’s reason enough for a little spring Albariño fling.
Morgan’s 2020 version is distinctly genteel on the nose – floral, with whispers of whole mango and apple peelings. A sip lulls you at first, with soft blossoms and hints of buttered toast. But that is just a ruse, as brash lemon and tart apple burst onto the palate. The wine becomes brisk and playful before residing on the finish.
La Marea’s offering is a 2021 vintage that lures you with aromas of fresh pear and tropical blooms, with a squeeze of citrus. The party starts early on the palate, with brisk twirls of lemon and trilling lime. Yet there’s a calming presence of ripe pear that reveals both a honeyed fruit and a foundation of sea washed minerality.
Also a 2021, Twisted Roots’ wine is lenient on the nose, with white petals and a hint of lemon zest, mellow on the palate, with notions of dry pineapple that picks up the pace, taking on a sharp, citrus edge. Fresh brightness settles on the finish.
Albariño has sprung.
